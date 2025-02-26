RECAP: Detroit shows resiliency in Minnesota, rallies for ‘huge’ 3-2 victory behind Edvinsson’s two-goal night 

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Steered by Simon Edvinsson’s first career NHL multi-goal game, the Detroit Red Wings battled back from a two-goal, first-period deficit to defeat the Minnesota Wild, 3-2, at Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday night.

“Huge,” Edvinsson, who scored twice, said about the Red Wings (30-22-6; 66 points) beating the Wild (34-20-4; 72 points) to earn their fourth multi-goal comeback win of the season. “It’s hard, this arena. The two points are awesome.”

The resiliency shown by Detroit was what head coach Todd McLellan said he really liked from this road game, and for good reason.

“Going down two wasn’t part of the game plan, but we came out of that first period talking about actually playing fairly well and don't get discouraged, stick with things," McLellan said. "I also appreciated the fact that we played in a tight-checking, not-a-lot-of-scoring-chance, ugly, muck-it-up-type game and we were able to handle ourselves fairly well. Those two things put together, and we found different heroes.

"Not your typical power-play night that we’ve had many times or scoring from [Lucas] Raymond, [captain Dylan] Larkin or guys that have been hot. We found other guys that were able to find ways to contribute to the win. So, a good night for our club.”