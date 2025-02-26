RECAP: Detroit shows resiliency in Minnesota, rallies for ‘huge’ 3-2 victory behind Edvinsson’s two-goal night 

Tarasenko also scores for Detroit, which secures first road win over Wild since Jan. 12, 2019

By Jonathan Mills
By Jonathan Mills

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Steered by Simon Edvinsson’s first career NHL multi-goal game, the Detroit Red Wings battled back from a two-goal, first-period deficit to defeat the Minnesota Wild, 3-2, at Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday night.

“Huge,” Edvinsson, who scored twice, said about the Red Wings (30-22-6; 66 points) beating the Wild (34-20-4; 72 points) to earn their fourth multi-goal comeback win of the season. “It’s hard, this arena. The two points are awesome.”

The resiliency shown by Detroit was what head coach Todd McLellan said he really liked from this road game, and for good reason.

“Going down two wasn’t part of the game plan, but we came out of that first period talking about actually playing fairly well and don't get discouraged, stick with things," McLellan said. "I also appreciated the fact that we played in a tight-checking, not-a-lot-of-scoring-chance, ugly, muck-it-up-type game and we were able to handle ourselves fairly well. Those two things put together, and we found different heroes.

"Not your typical power-play night that we’ve had many times or scoring from [Lucas] Raymond, [captain Dylan] Larkin or guys that have been hot. We found other guys that were able to find ways to contribute to the win. So, a good night for our club.”

Marco Rossi lit the lamp first, getting to the the front of the net and quickly finishing the rebound of a shot from Matt Boldy during a power play to give Minnesota a 1-0 lead at 7:17 of the first period.

Less than four minutes later, Jakub Lauko doubled the score for the Wild. Devin Shore threw the puck in from the side of the net to Lauko, who got one through Red Wings goalie Cam Talbot and just over the goal line to push it to 2-0 at 11:11 of the first period.

Talbot, who stopped all 17 shots he faced over the final 40 minutes, said Detroit didn’t feel that deflated despite facing a 2-0 deficit after the opening frame.

“They get a power-play goal on a rebound, then a tough bounce,” Talbot said. “There were a lot of good things to like there [in the first period] and [the message was] just stick with it really. I give our guys a ton of credit – mental fortitude – and we were able to come back there.”

Leaning on that positive mindset, the Red Wings netted two of their own exactly three minutes apart midway through the second period.

Just seconds after a power play expired, Vladimir Tarasenko was left alone backdoor and tapped home Erik Gustafsson’s cross-ice feed to cut it to 2-1 at 10:12 of the second period. Marco Kasper also picked up an assist on Tarasenko’s eighth goal of the season.

Knotting things up, Edvinsson ripped a point shot that beat Minnesota netminder Filip Gustavsson (13 saves) to bring it to 2-2 at 13:12 of the second period. The helpers on Edvinsson’s first goal of the night went to Alex DeBrincat, who extended his point streak to seven consecutive games, and J.T. Compher, who has pointed in his last two contests.

The score would stay that way until 11:35 of the third period, when Edvinsson netted his second goal of the night and seventh of the season with a shot from the top of the left face-off circle.

Albert Johansson and Elmer Soderblom assisted on Edvinsson’s go-ahead tally, giving the former sixth-round pick of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft his third multi-point effort of the campaign.

“He’s obviously a very, very talented player,” McLellan said about Edvinsson, who became the team's first blueliner to record a multi-goal game this season. “He’s got great legs. He anticipates well, has a tremendous shot. We saw that twice tonight. His stamina, his engine -- if you want to call it that -- is very strong. He took a lot of pride in defending tonight.”

The Red Wings have collected five of a possible six points since returning from the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off break, and Johansson believes there’s a common theme behind their current play.

“I think we’ve been ready to play again,” Johansson said. “We know every game is huge. We need points and are trying to make a push, so it looks like everyone had a good break and were well prepared to come back and go after it.”

NEXT UP: Detroit will host the Columbus Blue Jackets at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday night before the clubs face off at the 2025 NHL Stadium Series at Ohio Stadium on Saturday night.

Meijer Postgame Comments | MIN vs. DET | 02/25/25

POSTGAME QUOTES

McLellan on Johansson and Edvinsson being paired together

“When [Jeff Petry] went out with his injury, Albert wasn’t playing. [Assistant coach] Trent Yawney and I showed up, and we didn’t know much about him. We kind of took over the team and wanted to figure it out as we went…Albert went in in Winnipeg If I remember correctly, one of the tougher places to play, and he had a real good game. The confidence from there just grew. How did he end up with Simon? The familiarity from his time with him in Grand Rapids and from that day on, they’ve been good together.”

Talbot on what Tuesday’s win says about the Red Wings

“Tough building. Obviously, we knew that the start was going to be key. We didn’t get the start that we wanted, but I give our guys a ton of credit for battling back. It could have been easy to fold out here after that, but we battled back. We know what we got in this room. We settled down, got back to our game and ultimately got the big win.”

Talbot on Detroit being able to protect this late lead

“Obviously, cost us Saturday. Almost cost us on Sunday, but give the guys a ton of credit. I don’t think they even let a puck to the net tonight [while defending] 6-on-5, so a heck of a job tonight and got rewarded for it.”

Edvinsson on how much fun he’s having playing with Johansson

“It’s fun to talk Swedish. That pass at the end there was unbelievable…he’s playing outstanding out there.”

Johansson on gaining confidence from playing in late-game situations

“It builds a lot of confidence. You want to play those big minutes and be a guy the coach trusts. It’s fun to be out there. Happy that we got the win tonight.”

