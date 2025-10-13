RECAP: Detroit ‘had contributions from everyone’ in 3-2 win at Toronto

TORONTO -- The Detroit Red Wings had to grind out a good chunk of their 3-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Monday afternoon without Lucas Raymond, who sustained an upper-body injury just before the halfway mark of the second period and didn’t return after taking a hit into the boards.

Following the Red Wings’ (2-1-0; 4 points) second straight win over the Maple Leafs (1-2-0; 2 points), which gave them a sweep of the home-and-home series, head coach Todd McLellan didn't have an update on the 23-year-old forward.

“Obviously, he didn’t return,” McLellan said about Raymond. “We’ll have to get him home and evaluate him. We’ll know more tomorrow."

Although Raymond’s injury and resulting departure was unfortunate, goalie Cam Talbot applauded Detroit's next-man-up mentality that enabled the club to secure its first regular-season road win.

“We’ve put together a couple good ones here, and we knew this was going to be a tough one and that we were going to need everybody,” said Talbot, who made 38 saves. “You lose Ray at some point during the game, and other guys have to step up. You throw Apps on that top line, and he buries a big one for us with 45 seconds left. That’s how good teams win hockey games, and we had contributions from everyone tonight.”

The Red Wings were hemmed in their own zone by the Maple Leafs for some extended stretches in the first period but, despite being outshot 13-6 through 20 minutes, carried a 1-0 lead into the visitor’s dressing room. That’s because captain Dylan Larkin broke the scoreless deadlock just after a 5-on-3 power play ended when he fished a loose puck out of a pile in front of the crease and, while falling, backhanded it behind opposing netminder Anthony Stolarz for his second goal of the season.

Assisted by Alex DeBrincat and Raymond, Larkin also recorded his 244th career NHL goal, passing Tomas Holmstrom for sole possession of 12th place on Detroit’s all-time list.