RECAP: Detroit ‘had contributions from everyone’ in 3-2 win at Toronto

Appleton and van Riemsdyk score first goals with Red Wings, who saw Raymond exit with upper-body injury

DET-TOR-W-10:13
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

TORONTO -- The Detroit Red Wings had to grind out a good chunk of their 3-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Monday afternoon without Lucas Raymond, who sustained an upper-body injury just before the halfway mark of the second period and didn’t return after taking a hit into the boards.

Following the Red Wings’ (2-1-0; 4 points) second straight win over the Maple Leafs (1-2-0; 2 points), which gave them a sweep of the home-and-home series, head coach Todd McLellan didn't have an update on the 23-year-old forward.

“Obviously, he didn’t return,” McLellan said about Raymond. “We’ll have to get him home and evaluate him. We’ll know more tomorrow."

Although Raymond’s injury and resulting departure was unfortunate, goalie Cam Talbot applauded Detroit's next-man-up mentality that enabled the club to secure its first regular-season road win.

“We’ve put together a couple good ones here, and we knew this was going to be a tough one and that we were going to need everybody,” said Talbot, who made 38 saves. “You lose Ray at some point during the game, and other guys have to step up. You throw Apps on that top line, and he buries a big one for us with 45 seconds left. That’s how good teams win hockey games, and we had contributions from everyone tonight.”

The Red Wings were hemmed in their own zone by the Maple Leafs for some extended stretches in the first period but, despite being outshot 13-6 through 20 minutes, carried a 1-0 lead into the visitor’s dressing room. That’s because captain Dylan Larkin broke the scoreless deadlock just after a 5-on-3 power play ended when he fished a loose puck out of a pile in front of the crease and, while falling, backhanded it behind opposing netminder Anthony Stolarz for his second goal of the season.

Assisted by Alex DeBrincat and Raymond, Larkin also recorded his 244th career NHL goal, passing Tomas Holmstrom for sole possession of 12th place on Detroit’s all-time list.

The Maple Leafs outshot the Red Wings 11-4 in the second period, which was scoreless.

Playing in his season debut with his new club, James van Riemsdyk pushed Detroit ahead by a pair when he sped in on a partial breakaway and fired a wrist shot past Stolarz -- he would finish with 12 saves --- to make it 2-0 at 4:25 of the third period. Andrew Copp set up van Riemsdyk, forcing a turnover just before Detroit’s blue line.

“Everything I’ve been through in the last month or here with the family stuff at home, to have the support of the organization and how supportive guys on the team were, just having my first game in a building like this where I have a lot of history in, it was pretty fun to get out there,” said van Riemsdyk, who played 413 regular-season games with Toronto from 2012-18.

Matthew Knies tapped in Bobby McMann’s feed from the right face-off circle to get the Maple Leafs on the board and pulled the hosts within 2-1 at 7:29 of the third period, breaking up Talbot’s shutout bid. Then, less than seven minutes later, Calle Jarnkrok deposited Knies’ backhand dish in the slot to tie it 2-2 at 13:42.

At that point, momentum was back on Toronto’s side. But with 45 seconds left in regulation, Mason Appleton quieted the home crowd by scoring a top-shelf wrist shot and Detroit held on for the 3-2 final. The assists on Appleton’s go-ahead goal went to Ben Chiarot and Emmitt Finnie.

“We were always chasing the game, as they were the other night,” McLellan said. “The quicker, harder and faster team hemmed the slower team. Goaltending was huge, obviously. Talbs’ superior effort in the pipes to give us even a chance to find a way to some points. But then, still the resilience. We gave up a two-goal lead and didn’t quit. It didn’t look like we were real polished, but we didn’t quit. That’s a good sign.”

NEXT UP: The Red Wings will square off against the two-time defending Stanley Cup-champion Florida Panthers at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday night. All fans in attendance will receive a 2025-26 season Magnet Schedule, presented by Belle Tire.

Meijer Postgame Comments | DET vs. TOR | 10/13/25

WHAT WAS SAID

McLellan on van Riemsdyk’s first game with the club

“If you’re still playing, you’re real committed to the game, but what came first there was his family. Our guys just all respected that, and we knew he needed the time, but he’s worked real hard since he’s been back here. Gave us a good, solid 11 minutes tonight. You can see why he’s still in the League -- those hands and the ability to maybe outsmart a couple players. Everybody thought he was passing and put it in. We obviously needed that.

van Riemsdyk on how it felt to win Monday’s matinee

“[Talbot] was outstanding. He was, obviously, probably the biggest reason why we won the game. Definitely not the blueprint, I don’t think, of how we want to win but I think good teams find a way to win. I think we’re doing a lot of the little things – blocking shots, making smart plays with the puck for the most part. Again, you got to find ways to win when maybe you’re not carrying the game as much.”

Talbot on his second start in a row, also against the Maple Leafs

“I felt good from the get-go. Made a couple big stops early and confidence grows, especially after last game. I’m just trying to make the saves I’m supposed to make and give our team a chance to win. I feel like I was able to do that tonight.”

