RECAP: Detroit falls to New Jersey in 2023-24 season opener, 4-3

News Feed

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Devils Thursday for 2023-24 season opener

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Devils Thursday for 2023-24 season opener
Hockeytown Red Carpet Walk launches Red Wings opening night 

Hockeytown Red Carpet Walk launches Red Wings opening night 
Confident Copper

Confident Copper
Jane C. Garcia named Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

Jane C. Garcia named Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers honoree
NOTEBOOK: Lalonde discusses Red Wings’ 2023-24 Opening Night roster

NOTEBOOK: Lalonde discusses Red Wings’ 2023-24 Opening Night roster
Red Wings assign Zach Aston-Reese to Grand Rapids

Red Wings assign Zach Aston-Reese to Grand Rapids
Red Wings reduce roster to 23

Red Wings reduce roster to 23
Red Wings sign Zach Aston-Reese to one-year contract

Red Wings sign Zach Aston-Reese to one-year contract
Wally’s World

Wally’s World
RECAP: Second-period surge lifts Red Wings over Maple Leafs, 4-3, in 2023-24 preseason finale

RECAP: Second-period surge lifts Red Wings over Maple Leafs, 4-3, in 2023-24 preseason finale
Red Wings trim Training Camp roster to 29

Red Wings trim Training Camp roster to 29
PREVIEW: Red Wings host Maple Leafs Saturday for 2023-24 preseason finale

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Maple Leafs Saturday for 2023-24 preseason finale
NOTEBOOK: Ben Chiarot feels ‘pretty good’ in preseason action since returning to Red Wings

NOTEBOOK: Ben Chiarot feels ‘pretty good’ in preseason action since returning to Red Wings
Red Wings reduce Training Camp roster to 37

Red Wings reduce Training Camp roster to 37
RECAP: Detroit falls in OT at Toronto, 4-3

RECAP: Detroit falls in OT at Toronto, 4-3
PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Maple Leafs Thursday for final preseason road game 

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Maple Leafs Thursday for final preseason road game 
RECAP: Red Wings outlast Penguins, 2-1

RECAP: Red Wings outlast Penguins, 2-1
Detroit releases Artem Anisimov from professional tryout 

Detroit releases Artem Anisimov from professional tryout 

RECAP: Detroit falls to New Jersey in 2023-24 season opener, 4-3

Sprong and DeBrincat both score in Red Wings debut

DET DeBrincat
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

NEWARK, N.J. –  The Detroit Red Wings went toe-to-toe with the New Jersey Devils, a projected Eastern Conference contender, at Prudential Center on Thursday night, but fell, 4-3, in the 2023-24 season opener for both clubs. 

“It was a good hockey game,” Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin said. “An emotional game. That’s a good team over there. We had a great start. I thought we played a good game. If we play like that consistently, we’re going to be in a good spot.”

Detroit outshot New Jersey, 14-6, in the first period, even hitting the post twice, but had nothing to show for it in a scoreless opening 20 minutes.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better start, unless we put the puck in the net,” Larkin said.

Daniel Sprong, who signed a one-year deal with the Red Wings this offseason, kicked off the scoring at 12:14 of the second when a Devils clearing attempt went off him and past opposing goalie Vitek Vanecek.

Daniel Sprong with a Goal vs. New Jersey Devils

New Jersey responded late in the frame, scoring on a power play and at even strength in a 5:04 span to take a 2-1 lead.

Alex DeBrincat, who signed a four-year contract with Detroit after being acquired via trade from the Ottawa Senators in July, scored a man-advantage goal at 10:43 of the third when the 25-year-old forward blasted a wrister from the left face-off circle past Vanecek. Larkin and Shayne Gostisbehere were credited with the assists.

Alex DeBrincat with a Goal vs. New Jersey Devils

The Devils went back ahead at 15:37 of the final frame before scoring into an empty net to double their lead, 4-2. Robby Fabbri, who was assisted by J.T. Compher and Jake Walman, scored a power-play goal with 34 seconds remaining for the 4-3 final.

“It’s unfortunate that we didn’t get a point or two points,” Larkin said. “But I liked the way we played. I’m interested to hear what (Devils head coach) Lindy Ruff and their team says about the matchup.”

Red Wings goalie Ville Husso stopped 23 of 26 shots for Detroit (0-1-0; 0 points) against New Jersey (1-0-0; 2 points).

Robby Fabbri with a Powerplay Goal vs. New Jersey Devils

“For the most part, those underlying numbers on the road will say we should have gotten a point,” Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde said. “But we didn’t. Again, that second period got away from us with us not being able to manage the puck and then obviously with the penalties.”

NEXT UP: The Red Wings will play their 2023-24 home opener Saturday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Little Caesars Arena. Prior to Opening Night, the fan-favorite “Hockeytown Red Carpet Walk,” presented by Coke Zero Sugar and Meijer, will take place at Chevrolet Plaza outside the arena. For more information about Saturday’s festivities, click here. A limited number of tickets remain available for Opening Night, which can be purchased here.

Meijer Postgame Comments | NJD vs. DET | 10/12/23

QUOTABLE

Lalonde on Husso’s performance against New Jersey

“He made some good saves for sure. I have to look back on some of the goals. Obviously they scored behind the goal line and a wrister from the point, but I need to see the whole totality of those plays. He made some really big saves. That’s a very tough team to play against.”

Larkin on the Red Wings’ chances

“We didn’t really capitalize on some really good chances in the first period and really all game. Scored three (goals), but our finishing wasn’t there. I’m not worried about that. We have a lot of goal scorers in here. If we keep getting looks like that, we’re going to score a lot.”

Larkin on overcoming penalties

“It was a lot to overcome, but like I said, an emotional game. Good energy. A lot of them were penalties. We knew we were going to face adversity coming into this game. We did, and for the most part, responded well.”

Husso on Detroit’s start on Thursday

“It was a great start. Guys came in hard. I think we could have scored two or three goals, but a couple posts. I feel like in the second period, they kind of got momentum back a little bit. It was still a tight game.”