RECAP: Detroit falls to New Jersey in 2023-24 season opener, 4-3

NEWARK, N.J. – The Detroit Red Wings went toe-to-toe with the New Jersey Devils, a projected Eastern Conference contender, at Prudential Center on Thursday night, but fell, 4-3, in the 2023-24 season opener for both clubs.

“It was a good hockey game,” Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin said. “An emotional game. That’s a good team over there. We had a great start. I thought we played a good game. If we play like that consistently, we’re going to be in a good spot.”

Detroit outshot New Jersey, 14-6, in the first period, even hitting the post twice, but had nothing to show for it in a scoreless opening 20 minutes.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better start, unless we put the puck in the net,” Larkin said.

Daniel Sprong, who signed a one-year deal with the Red Wings this offseason, kicked off the scoring at 12:14 of the second when a Devils clearing attempt went off him and past opposing goalie Vitek Vanecek.