RECAP: Appleton, Talbot lead the way as Red Wings take down Panthers, 4-1

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings held their own against the two-time defending Stanley-Cup champions, capturing a 4-1 victory over the Florida Panthers at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday night highlighted by a pair of goals from Mason Appleton, 20 saves from goalie Cam Talbot and a perfect 2-for-2 showing on the penalty kill.

“Wins are coming in different ways,” said Appleton, who recorded his first multi-point game while donning the Winged Wheel and what also marked his third career NHL multi-goal game. “Guys are stepping up. We have a goaltender who’s playing great hockey, so there’s a lot of different recipes to win in this League. We’re displaying that, but at the same time we’re trying to build towards a playoff-style game and game that fits our roster.”

The Red Wings (3-1-0; 6 points) won their third consecutive contest, while the Panthers (3-2-0; 6 points) dropped their second in a row. Since Jan. 16, 2025, Detroit is 3-1-0 against Florida.

“Sometimes, the goaltender needs to win you one,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said. “Sometimes, teams win you one. Special teams have won us one the last couple nights, we’ve ended up on the positive side, so we should be confident but far from arrogant.”

The Atlantic Division clubs went scoreless in the first period, with Detroit outshooting Florida 9-8. The Red Wings' best scoring opportunity came with a minute left in the frame, when Panthers netminder Sergei Bobrovsky denied captain Dylan Larkin on a 2-on-1 rush chance from the bottom of the left face-off circle.

Continuing to make quite the early impact on Detroit’s top line, Appleton one-timed Larkin’s pass from his knees in the right face-off circle to make it 1-0 just 2:09 into the second period. For Appleton, who’s been entrusted into a different role with Lucas Raymond (upper body) currently day-to-day, it was his second goal in as many games.

“Being in the right place at the right time, that’s something I’ve noticed playing with [Appleton] and he seems to be able to skate,” Larkin said. “I’ve really enjoyed playing with him. It’s been one-plus game, but he’s brought some straight lines and a good veteran presence on our line.”