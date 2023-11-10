Raymond on upcoming 2023 NHL Global Series in Sweden: ‘A special moment for me, my family’

The Red Wings will play the Ottawa Senators on Thursday, Nov. 16 (2 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CET) before facing off against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday, Nov. 17 (2 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CET). Raymond said he is eager for the trip to get underway, noting both of Detroit’s games in Sweden will be family affairs.

“It’s a special moment for me, my family and people who might not be able to come over here to see me,” Raymond said. “To see me play an NHL game, I think they’re excited for that.”

Raymond said there will be a large group of his closest supporters cheering him on from the stands next week, but one family member needs more convincing to attend Avicii Arena.

“Still working on my grandma to be there,” Raymond said. “She’s a little undecided. She thinks it’s a little too loud, but it’s going to be a great time either way.”

Reflecting on his childhood, Raymond said he didn’t have a favorite NHL club, instead idolizing individual players.

“With the time difference, it’s tough to watch (NHL) games,” Raymond said. “Growing up I didn’t watch a lot of games, mostly YouTube and stuff like that. (The 2023 Global Series in Sweden) is a great thing that the NHL is doing. It’s growing our game. For a lot of Swedes and young kids to be able to watch these games is going to be exciting.”