Raymond on upcoming 2023 NHL Global Series in Sweden: ‘A special moment for me, my family’

DET_Razor111023
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings will play two games next week amid quite a backdrop at Stockholm’s Avicii Arena as part of the 2023 NHL Global Series in Sweden.

And on the Red Wings’ 2023-24 roster, there’s no one better qualified to discuss that setting than Lucas Raymond.

“The Red Wings are probably the most popular team in Sweden, just considering all the Swedes who have played (for Detroit),” said Raymond, who is a native of Gothenburg. “I know a lot of them are going to be there as well, which is going to be exciting.”

The Red Wings will play the Ottawa Senators on Thursday, Nov. 16 (2 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CET) before facing off against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday, Nov. 17 (2 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CET). Raymond said he is eager for the trip to get underway, noting both of Detroit’s games in Sweden will be family affairs.  

“It’s a special moment for me, my family and people who might not be able to come over here to see me,” Raymond said. “To see me play an NHL game, I think they’re excited for that.”

Raymond said there will be a large group of his closest supporters cheering him on from the stands next week, but one family member needs more convincing to attend Avicii Arena.   

“Still working on my grandma to be there,” Raymond said. “She’s a little undecided. She thinks it’s a little too loud, but it’s going to be a great time either way.”

Reflecting on his childhood, Raymond said he didn’t have a favorite NHL club, instead idolizing individual players. 

“With the time difference, it’s tough to watch (NHL) games,” Raymond said. “Growing up I didn’t watch a lot of games, mostly YouTube and stuff like that. (The 2023 Global Series in Sweden) is a great thing that the NHL is doing. It’s growing our game. For a lot of Swedes and young kids to be able to watch these games is going to be exciting.”

Raymond’s life has always revolved around hockey. Growing up, he developed in Frolunda HC’s system before debuting professionally with the Swedish Hockey League club at age 16. Raymond played parts of three seasons (2018-21) in Sweden’s top professional league prior to joining the Red Wings.

Originally selected fourth overall by Detroit in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, Raymond recorded 57 points in 82 games as a rookie in 2021-22 and followed that up with 45 points in 74 games last season.

Through 14 games this season, the 21-year-old forward has four goals and six points.

“Being in his third year, I think you have just seen his maturity grow,” Moritz Seider said about Raymond. “His off-ice work too, just being a professional daily, has been cool to watch. It’s a lot of fun to play with him.”