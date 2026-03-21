PREVIEW: Big playoff implications in play when Red Wings host Bruins on Saturday

DETROIT -- Both boasting identical records and battling to stay above the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs line in the Eastern Conference, the Detroit Red Wings and Boston Bruins will wrap up their four-game regular-season series when they meet at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday night.

“This is what it’s all about,” James van Riemsdyk said. “This is what makes it fun. As you get down the stretch, you’re jockeying for position and trying to make the playoffs. You’re playing against the teams that are doing the same, so it makes it a lot of fun and for a fun buzz in the building. You can feel the desperation from shift to shift, just how attentive everyone is out there right from the get-go.”

The two Original Six clubs will drop the puck at 8 p.m., with TV broadcast coverage airing exclusively on ABC and radio coverage on 97.1 The Ticket in Detroit. Detroit (38-23-8; 84 points) earned a 5-4 victory at Little Caesars Arena on Dec. 2, while Boston (38-23-8; 84 points) took both games at TD Garden -- first a 3-2 shootout win on Nov. 29 and then a 3-0 shutout victory on Jan. 13.

“You can feel that a lot of guys in this room have been part of what’s happened the last few years, with the playoff race starting early,” Simon Edvinsson said. “Nothing has changed, because every game right now is a must win and we have a lot of confidence…For everybody in here, it’s about continuing to play the way that we have been.”