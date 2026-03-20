‘A great initiative to raise awareness’: Larkin talks supporting World Down Syndrome Day through player-designed sock collection made possible by NHL, NHLPA and For Bare Feet

Giving back to community integral part of Detroit’s captain makeup

091825-AMF-5102
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- Continuing to utilize his platform to make a lasting impact off the ice, Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin gladly accepted an invitation to participate in a special design process with the National Hockey League (NHL), NHL Players’ Association (NHLPA) and For Bare Feet to create one-of-a-kind mismatched socks in honor of World Down Syndrome Day, which takes place each year on March 21.

For this inspiring project, Larkin and Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy combined their personal stories into a pair of custom socks while Seattle Kraken forward Frederick Gaudreau and Utah Mammoth forward Michael Carcone collaborated on another.

“To have my own sock and, honestly, sharing it with Charlie is pretty cool,” Larkin told DetroitRedWings.com on Wednesday, when the NHL and For Bare Feet unveiled the player-designed sock collection that’s also available for purchase. "It’s something that is a great initiative to raise awareness and something that I’m proud to be part of.”

The top half of Larkin’s sock features a horizontal line pattern that sees his No. 71 share the stage with a quote that reads “Always Be A Good Teammate” mixed in with Red Wings colors. On the bottom half, a diagonal line pattern that has colors of blue and yellow, which are commonly associated with Down Syndrome awareness.

As for McAvoy’s sock design, his showcases a nature-inspired pattern that incorporates the “three arrows” symbol, which represents the three copies of the 21st chromosome in the Down Syndrome community.

“[World Down Syndrome Day] is a great day,” Larkin said. "It’s something we also took part in last year, when we wore different socks to raise awareness.”

As part of this collaboration, the NHL and the NHLPA will provide donations of $10,000 and $5,000, respectively, to the American Special Hockey Association (ASHA), supporting the organization’s mission to grow special hockey. Those grants will benefit ASHA athletes, coaches and parents by helping create new opportunities and improving access to ice time and equipment.

Larkin has dedicated a lot of his philanthropic efforts to supporting Special Olympics Michigan (SOMI), a non-profit organization that provides year-round sports for more than 20,000 individuals.

Finding even more ways to give back, the Waterford, Mich. native purchased tickets for 20 SOMI athletes and their supporters for Saturday night's highly anticipated Atlantic Division and Original Six showdown between the Red Wings and Boston Bruins at Little Caesars Arena.

“It’s very important to be in the community,” Larkin said. “I don’t look at myself as someone who is more important than the next person, but to see kids, their reactions, to see them smile and possibly make their day goes a long way.”

Even better, Larkin’s custom-designed socks will not only be going to those SOMI athletes and their supporters but also the 46 young athletes set to participate in the Willie O’Ree Skills event that’ll take place this weekend at Little Caesars Arena’s BELFOR Training Center.

“It’s more than being a hockey player,” Larkin said. “Part of being a Red Wing is being in the community and being someone kids look up to.”

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