PREVIEW: Detroit entertains Montreal for Women’s History Celebration on Thursday

DETROIT – With a Women’s History Celebration serving as the backdrop for their first of three consecutive games against Atlantic Division rivals, the Detroit Red Wings will host the Montreal Canadiens at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday night.
“It’s going to be great,” Moritz Seider said. “Obviously, we’re in a lot of battles with Montreal in the past couple years here, so it should be exciting. I think we just got to take it day by day. There’s a lot of points on the table in the next couple weeks, so we want to capitalize on our chances. Can’t really trust anyone else but us, so I think it’s a great challenge for us.”
Puck drop for the third and final regular-season clash between Detroit (37-23-8; 82 points) and Montreal (37-20-10; 84 points) is set for 7 p.m. Television broadcast will be simulcast on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and Fox 2, while radio coverage can be heard on the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit). After dropping a 5-1 decision to the Canadiens on Opening Night, the Red Wings shut them out, 4-0, at Bell Centre on Jan. 10.
“It’s a great stretch for us right now, and it’s just one game at a time,” Sheldon Dries said. “We can’t get ahead of ourselves. The most important thing is banking those two points on the line.”