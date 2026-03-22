RECAP: Red Wings get their looks, but can't capitalize on enough of them in 4-2 loss to Bruins

DETROIT -- Coming up just short in a high-stakes Original Six and Atlantic Division matchup they really wanted to have, the Detroit Red Wings lost to the Boston Bruins, 4-2, at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday night.

“I liked our game,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said. “I thought we did a lot of really good things tonight. I think if we play that game over again and get a little puck luck around the net, we score a few more. Obviously, we don’t want to give up three.”

Netminder John Gibson made 23 saves for Detroit (38-24-8; 84 points), which stayed in the Eastern Conference’s second Wild-Card spot. Meanwhile, goaltender Jeremy Swayman stopped 41 shots to help Boston (39-23-8; 86 points) improve its hold on the first Wild-Card spot.

“We’re in a great spot to fight our own battles, and I think that has to be the message,” Moritz Seider said. “Last couple years, we were waiting for help. And now, it’s all in our hands. We have enough games left to force our luck, so I think it’s a great opportunity and challenge for us. Obviously disappointing, but I think if we show that effort and intensity again, we’ll be in good shape.”

Although scoreless, the first period still included several notable moments. Both teams hit the post within the first four minutes – Alex DeBrincat watched his shot ring off some iron on a 2-on-1 rush at 1:33 then Elias Lindholm hit the inside of the post at 3:46 while Boston was on the night’s first power play -- and Gibson made a huge glove save on Fraser Minten to halt a short-handed scoring chance at 17:05. Detroit came close in the frame’s final seconds, as J.T. Compher located a rebound, but the puck was an inch away from crossing the goal line before time expired.

“It is what it is,” Raymond said of Compher’s almost-goal. “You can’t dwell on that and be down about that. We got a new look to start the second period and then, obviously, got one.”

An interference penalty on Hampus Lindholm gave the Red Wings another power play early in the middle frame, and Raymond was all by himself in the left face-off circle when he one-timed Andrew Copp’s pass into the back of the net for the 1-0 lead at 3:35. Patrick Kane recorded the secondary assist on Raymond’s 22nd goal of the campaign.

“Obviously, I know what my role is on this team and shots have been a thing that we talk about a lot,” said Raymond, who has a team-high 24 power-play points this season. “It creates so much off it, not just for me but the entire team. I think myself and the team did a better job of it tonight.”