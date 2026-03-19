RECAP: Red Wings’ big 3-1 victory over Canadiens ‘a pretty cool game to be a part of’

DeBrincat's three-point night (one goal, two assists) helps Detroit improve to 7-2-2 at home against Montreal dating back to Jan. 7, 2020

3.19.win
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – Getting two massive standings points against an Original Six and Atlantic Division rival inside a fully charged Little Caesars Arena, the Detroit Red Wings scored three unanswered third-period goals in a 3-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night.

“It’s fun to play in games like that,” said Alex DeBrincat, who netted the go-ahead goal and added a pair of assists for his second straight three-point game. “The crowd was really in it, so a pretty cool game to be a part of and hopefully we can just keep this thing rolling.”

Detroit (38-23-8; 84 points) also saw Andrew Copp find the back of an empty net in his return to the lineup after missing the past three games because of a lower-body injury and goaltender John Gibson finish with 32 saves. Across the ice, netminder Jakub Dobeš made 25 saves for Montreal (37-21-10; 84 points).  

“A playoff environment,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said. “On the ice, there was a lot of competitive battles and emotion, but also off the ice you could really feel it…The energy that was in the building, you could feel it. It’s been there before, but this was heightened.”

With so much at stake, Gibson and Dobeš came ready to play and combined for 20 saves in a scoreless first period. Things got a little feisty near the end of the frame, as a big scrum ensued inside Detroit’s net after Ben Chiarot -- he later went to the the penalty box for roughing -- collided with Zachary Buldoc who ended up on Gibson.

“Every night that he plays, Talbs too, but Gibby’s been huge for us,” J.T. Compher said. “A lot’s asked of me, a lot’s asked of him too and he’s been delivering for us.”

Copp drew a holding penalty against Alexandre Carrier to give the Red Wings their first power play of the night 4:13 into the second period, but they couldn’t capitalize. Soon after, Detroit went back to the man advantage when Lane Hutson took an interference penalty on Alex DeBrincat at 7:54, yet the Canadiens’ penalty kill held firm once again.

But at 17:45 of the second period, just 13 seconds into Montreal’s second power play of the game, it was Juraj Slafkovský who scored the icebreaker when he sniped home the rebound of Cole Caufield’s shot from along the goal line to put Detroit behind 1-0.

With 42 seconds left before the second intermission, Mason Appleton was helped off the ice following a collision in the corner. The 30-year-old forward was back out there for the final frame.

“We talked about it between the second and third, that we’re okay,” McLellan said. “We’re going to be in a lot of these types of games down the stretch. We’re down by one, you’re allowed to play the full 60. We knew we needed it, and we talked about needing one just to get a point or two anyhow, so now we’re scratching and clawing to get back in.”

Finally getting one past Dobeš, the Red Wings tied things up when Patrick Kane’s point shot deflected in off Compher from up close to make it 1-1 at 2:14 of the final frame. Compher’s 10th goal of the season was also aided by a secondary assist from DeBrincat.

“It’s that time of the year when the ice gets a little smaller,” said Compher, who has logged four points (two goals, two assists) in his last four contests. “There’s not as much time and you got to be around the net, especially when I’m playing with two guys that like to shoot the puck.”

MTL@DET: Compher scores goal against Jakub Dobeš

A costly stumble by Mike Matheson in the right face-off circle turned into a golden opportunity for DeBrincat, who quickly grabbed the puck and skated to the slot where he sent a backhand shot over Dobeš’ blocker to give the Red Wings a 2-1 lead at 16:35 of the third period.

“I was just trying to pressure the D,” said DeBrincat, who leads Detroit with 35 goals this season. “I think he caught an edge or something and it came right to me, so after the breakaway I think I was coming from the right side. I was trying to get it to my backhand. A lot of times, goalies overextend that blocker so you can go right under it. I’m lucky it went in, and kind of a lucky bounce to get that puck anyways.”

MTL@DET: DeBrincat scores goal against Jakub Dobeš

Although the Canadiens pushed for the equalizer, Copp’s ninth tally of the season sealed the 3-1 final for the hosts. DeBrincat picked up the lone helper.

“You see how close every team is in the East right now, so every win is big,” said DeBrincat, who boasts 100 goals with the Red Wings and is the fourth Michigan-born skater to notch that total as a member of the franchise. “And obviously, winning in regulation is that much better. A little bit of a four-point swing, and we got another big one on Saturday, so we’ll shift our focus to that.”

MTL@DET: Copp scores empty-net goal

NEXT UP: The Red Wings will host another Original Six and Atlantic Division foe when the Boston Bruins stop by Little Caesars Arena on Saturday night.

Meijer Postgame Comments | MTL vs. DET | 3/19/26

WHAT WAS SAID

McLellan on Thursday’s win

“As far as the game went, give up a single goal on the power play to a team like that – we did a pretty good job of checking. When we did break down, we had a few breakdowns, I thought Gibby stood his ground and played a really solid game. Found a way to score one more than they did. Pretty low-scoring event.”

McLellan on the boost Compher is providing of late

“He’s elevated. He’s risen to the occasion, and we’ve recognized it. With Copper being out, we put him in there and, you know, with all the credit that Copper is due, he’s played very well down the stretch. We also want to keep J.T. alive, and we’ve kept him there. Both those lines played well, but he did go to the net a lot.”

McLellan on Copp being back in the lineup

“It says a lot about him. Committed to rehab, trusting our staff, and it says a lot about the staff to get him back that quick, but he was really determined he was playing tonight. What can I say? He gave us great minutes, so we’re really happy to have him back.”

Compher on playing in games like Thursday’s

“It’s fun. This is the time of year that you earn to be in these spots. Through the first 60 games, we put ourselves in position where these games are super important and we want to play in these games, so I thought the guys did a great job of staying patient, being poised and having that belief.”

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