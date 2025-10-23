PREVIEW: Red Wings tangle with Islanders, finish back-to-back road set on Thursday

ELMONT, N.Y. – Focused on learning from and putting Wednesday night’s 4-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center behind them, the Detroit Red Wings will conclude their first back-to-back set of the 2025-26 campaign when they take on the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Thursday night.
Broadcast coverage of Thursday’s 7 p.m. puck drop between the Red Wings (5-2-0; 10 points) and Islanders (3-3-0; 6 points) will be carried on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).
“We need a response [on Thursday],” said J.T. Compher, who scored his first goal of the season in Buffalo. “I believe this group will be ready to go in New York.”