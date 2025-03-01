PREVIEW: Red Wings take on Blue Jackets in 2025 NHL Stadium Series on Saturday

“A lot of mistakes and turnovers early in the game,” said DeBrincat, who is riding an eight-game point streak with six goals and six assists in that span. “It cost us. I think we need to work on the battles in front of our net. I think they had a couple goals like that and just take away some sticks when they get shots from the point. Obviously, blocking shots from the point as well.”

Following Friday’s outdoor practice and family skate at Ohio Stadium, McLellan said he was still undecided about any lineup changes from Thursday’s game.

“We’re obviously limited,” McLellan said. “We have the injuries, so we have Sheldon [Dries] that we think we could put in if we so choose.”

Saturday’s marquee event also wraps up the season series between the Eastern Conference clubs, who are knotted up in the increasingly tight race for a Stanley Cup Playoffs spot.

“It’s pretty cool that the stakes are what they are,” goalie Alex Lyon said. “It’s a game that both teams want to win. It’s meaningful for both teams. Obviously, we just played them two nights ago too, so it adds another layer to it. It’s a really cool experience, and these are the things you just got to enjoy.”