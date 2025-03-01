PREVIEW: Red Wings take on Blue Jackets in 2025 NHL Stadium Series on Saturday

COLUMBUS -- With Ohio Stadium serving as the battleground, the Detroit Red Wings will play the Columbus Blue Jackets in the highly-anticipated 2025 NHL Stadium Series on Saturday night.
Detroit (30-23-6; 66 points) and Columbus (29-22-8; 66 points) will drop the puck for the NHL’s 43rd regular-season outdoor clash at 6 p.m., with TV broadcast coverage airing exclusively on ESPN/ESPN+/Disney+. Ken Kal and Paul Woods will be joined by Daniella Bruce on the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).
“This is a big spectacle,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said. “We’re talking a lot about it. It’s buildup. It’s unreal for both organizations and all the players involved. But when we get done here, we’re going to start talking about our next game against Carolina [Hurricanes]. If you put more value on the two points than any other night, you’re cheating a game in the future, or you’ve cheated a game in the past.”