PREVIEW: Red Wings open weekend back-to-back set, starting with St. Louis on Saturday afternoon

First 7,500 fans receive a Red Wings-themed Tote Bag, presented by Visit Central Florida

DET 02.24.24_GAMEDAY_WEB
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – Seeking their fourth straight win, the Detroit Red Wings will face the St. Louis Blues at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday afternoon to open a weekend back-to-back set.

Saturday’s 12 p.m. puck drop (broadcast coverage on ABC/ESPN+ and 97.1 The Ticket in Detroit) concludes the season series between the Red Wings (30-20-6; 66 points) and Blues (30-24-2; 62 points).

In honor of Black History Night at Little Caesars Arena, Learn, Play, Score program ambassador and 2023 Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award winner Jason McCrimmon will read the Red Wings’ starting lineup in their dressing room prior to puck drop.

Detroit won its second straight game in overtime on Thursday, 2-1, against the Colorado Avalanche. Captain Dylan Larkin and Patrick Kane both scored while goalie Alex Lyon made 30 saves for the Red Wings, who enter Saturday with a one-point lead on the Tampa Bay Lightning for the Eastern Conference’s first wild card spot.

“I thought we played pretty well,” said Kane, who is on a six-game point streak. “We played good defensively. Obviously some of their top players had some looks, which you kind of expect playing against those guys.”

Ben Chiarot, who had the secondary assist on Kane’s overtime game-winner against Colorado, said Detroit must continue to raise its intensity level as this season progresses.

“It’s not quite playoff-intensity, but it’s getting more intense,” Chiarot said. “The speed of the game picks up. The free-wheeling plays that you wouldn’t see in the playoffs don’t necessarily happen as much down the stretch here. Teams play a little more direct.”

Chiarot said the blueprint is there on how the Red Wings must play to earn a playoff berth this season.

“We have to be a tight defensive team if we’re going to be successful,” Chiarot said. “I think we’re getting there. We’re pretty decent most nights, so that’s something that’s going to be huge for us to have success.”

On Thursday, the Blues scored three second-period goals in a franchise-record 32-second span and blanked the New York Islanders, 4-0. Currently fourth in the Western Conference’s Central Division, St. Louis is tied with the Nashville Predators for the conference’s second wild card spot with one game in hand.

Robert Thomas leads the Blues in assists (46) and points (65) this season, while Pavel Buchnevich (22-24—46) earned his first career NHL hat trick on Thursday. Goalie Jordan Binnington stopped all 38 shots he faced against the Islanders, improving to 20-15-2 with a 2.85 goals-against average and .911 save percentage this season.

“St. Louis (is) playing the game correctly,” Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde said. “Depth, they look like us. They’re getting scoring throughout their lineup. That first line is playing at a high, high level. Binnington is unbelievable.”

During their last meeting in St. Louis on Dec. 12, six different goal scorers powered the Red Wings to a 6-4 victory.

“It doesn’t get any easier,” Lalonde said about facing the Blues. “We know it’s going to be hard. This will present yet another extremely difficult challenge (Saturday).”

News Feed

RECAP: Kane, Larkin help stage Red Wings’ 2-1 overtime win against Avalanche in ‘great atmosphere’

NOTEBOOK: Lalonde keeping close watch on Lyon’s workload this season

PREVIEW: Red Wings back at Little Caesars Arena to face Avalanche on Thursday

‘I love it here’: Rasmussen grateful for four-year extension with Red Wings

Red Wings sign Michael Rasmussen to four-year contract extension

Daniel Washington Named Black History Month Game Changers Honoree

RECAP: Red Wings to enjoy ‘happy plane back’ after concluding four-game road trip with 4-3 overtime win against Kraken

Red Wings activate Matt Luff from injured non-roster; assign him to Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Kraken Monday for Presidents’ Day matinee to end four-game road trip 

2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series to feature Detroit Red Wings vs. Columbus Blue Jackets at Ohio Stadium on March 1, 2025

RECAP: ‘Lights out’ Reimer posts 38-save shutout as Red Wings douse Flames, 5-0  

PREVIEW: Red Wings, Flames collide in Calgary on Saturday afternoon

Red Wings looking to move past recent adversity on Western Canada road trip

RECAP: Red Wings fall to NHL-leading Canucks, 4-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings battle NHL-leading Canucks Thursday for second time in five days

Seider and Walman learning from each other, share special camaraderie

RECAP: Husso exits with lower-body injury in Red Wings’ 8-4 road loss to Oilers

Red Wings, SANA Detroit Collaborate on Exclusive Merchandise Line and Ticket Package in First Night of New Local Designer Series

PREVIEW: Red Wings aim to start Western Canada road trip strong in Edmonton on Tuesday

Dina Harris Named Black History Month Game Changers Honoree

Entering annual Western Canada road trip, confident Red Wings recognize challenge ahead

Michigan State holds off Michigan, 3-2, to win 2024 “Duel in the D”

RECAP: Walman’s penalty-shot goal in overtime helps Red Wings rally past Canucks, 4-3

PREVIEW: Looking to recapture pre-break momentum, Red Wings host Western Conference-leading Canucks for Kids Day on Saturday afternoon

NOTEBOOK: Red Wings return to practice after 2024 NHL All-Star Break

Updated start time for Red Wings home game on Saturday, March 2 vs. Florida Panthers

Red Wings prospects Red Savage, Trey Augustine excited for Little Caesars Arena’s atmosphere Saturday for “Duel in the D,” presented by Meijer

Kenneth Donaldson Named Black History Month Game Changers Honoree

Matthews, McDavid and DeBrincat Named NHL ‘Three Stars’ of the Week

Red Wings prioritizing mental, physical rest during 2024 NHL All-Star Break

For DeBrincat, family memories stand out most from 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend

RECAP: Red Wings enter 2024 NHL All-Star Break after falling to Senators, 3-2, in overtime

DeBrincat on 2024 NHL All-Star Game: ‘It’s cool to be here and enjoy this weekend’

Red Wings assign Brogan Rafferty to Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Red Wings ready to ramp up intensity Wednesday against Senators in final game before 2024 NHL All-Star Break

Helping grow the sport of hockey, Veleno visits students at Detroit’s Mackenzie Elementary-Middle School

Waiting in the Wings | Forward prospect Nate Danielson displaying talent, unwavering work ethic

‘It’s just been really cool to watch’: Red Wings inspired by Detroit Lions’ playoff run

Red Wings assign Wyatt Newpower to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings keep good vibes going in 5-2 win against Golden Knights

Red Wings recall Ville Husso from conditioning loan

Red Wings recall Wyatt Newpower from Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Red Wings host defending Stanley Cup-champion Golden Knights Saturday at 8 p.m.

Red Wings assign Brogan Rafferty to Grand Rapids

Red Wings fan from birth: first baby born at Trinity Health Hospital in 2024 helps launch new “Wings Welcome” program, presented by Michigan Education Savings Program

RECAP: Lyon, team defense shine in Red Wings' 3-0 shutout win over Flyers

Red Wings recall Brogan Rafferty from Griffins

PREVIEW: Red Wings, Flyers set to conclude season series Thursday at Little Caesars Arena

Lyon visits New Paradigm Glazer Academy in Detroit, helps launch 2024 Red Wings for Reading Program

Red Wings assign Brogan Rafferty to Grand Rapids