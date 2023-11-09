PREVIEW: Red Wings aim to set early tone on Thursday, hosting Canadiens for first-ever Sweden Night at Little Caesars Arena

DETROIT -- Several Swedes have worn the Winged Wheel over the years, with stars like Nicklas Lidstrom, Henrik Zetterberg, Tomas Holmstrom, Niklas Kronwall and others helping establish a tradition of excellence between Sweden and the Detroit Red Wings.

That rich history will be celebrated Thursday, when the Red Wings host the Montreal Canadiens for the first-ever Sweden Night at Little Caesars Arena.

Puck drop between Detroit (7-5-1; 15 points) and Montreal (5-5-2; 12 points) is set for 7 p.m., with TV broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit. Ken Kal is set to return to the radio booth after an extended absence due to illness, rejoining Paul Woods and Daniella Bruce on the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

When reflecting on Tuesday’s 5-3 road loss to the New York Rangers, head coach Derek Lalonde said he hopes Detroit can apply lessons learned from its first period against New York moving forward.