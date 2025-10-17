PREVIEW: Going for fourth straight win, Red Wings host Lightning for Star Wars Night on Friday

DETROIT – Hoping to maintain their early-season positive momentum, the Detroit Red Wings will try for their fourth straight win when the Tampa Bay Lightning visit Little Caesars Arena on Friday night.

“It’s been a good start since Opening Night,” Emmitt Finnie said. “I thought we’ve bounced back well our last three games. We’ve been taking it day by day and not riding the highs too high. We’re just looking forward to [Friday].”

The Red Wings (3-1-0; 6 points) and Lightning (1-2-1; 3 points) are scheduled to drop the puck at 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

Friday’s Atlantic Division clash also marks Star Wars Night at Little Caesars Arena. Special ticket packages, which include a limited-edition Star Wars jersey, are still available. And while the light and dark sides of the Force face off on the via Concourse, the Red Wings are back on the ice following Wednesday night’s 4-1 victory over the two-time defending Stanley Cup-champion Florida Panthers.