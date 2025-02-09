Michigan State rolls past Michigan, 6-1, in 2025 “Duel in the D” 

DETROIT -- Bringing home the “Iron D” Trophy for the second straight season, No. 2 Michigan State Spartans used a three-goal third period and 6-for-6 night on the penalty kill to take down the No. 13 Michigan Wolverines, 6-1, in front of a sold-out crowd of 19,515 at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday.
Five different players -- Joey Larson, Isaac Howard, Shane Vansaghi, Nicklas Andrews and Gavin O’Connell -- had multi-point efforts for the Spartans (22-5-3 overall, 13-4-3 Big Ten), who were coming off a 2-1 loss to the Wolverines (16-12-2 overall, 10-9-1 Big Ten) at Yost Ice Arena in Ann Arbor, Mich., the night prior.
“We’re fortunate to have an organization like the Red Wings that invests in hockey and sees the vision of what college hockey can be, and the Ilitch family to open their building up,” Michigan State head coach Adam Nightingale said. “I have great memories coming to college hockey games as a young kid, kind of fueling that passion and dream of being a college hockey player…I thought [Saturday night] was awesome. I thought the building was great. It was a great showing for our guys to experience.”
Red Wings goalie prospect Trey Augustine finished with 17 saves for Michigan State, while netminder Cameron Korpi made 34 saves for Michigan.
“I thought special teams had a big deal to do with the game,” Wolverines head coach Brandon Naurato said. “Obviously, they score one early on the power play. Credit to their penalty kill. They did a good job this week and our power play never really got going.”