Michigan State rolls past Michigan, 6-1, in 2025 “Duel in the D” 

MICHIGAN STATE & MICHIGAN POSTGAME QUOTES

Nightingale on Saturday’s win

“I thought our guys did a heck of a job tonight. We’re obviously playing a really good team. Coming off last night, talking to the guys, we think we got a pretty good hockey team here, right? There’s a certain way we got to play and if you look at Friday, I actually thought we did a lot of really good stuff. The puck didn’t go in, and I think some of that was on us for sure. We got to do a better job of getting to the inside and paying the price of what it takes to score this time of the year. I thought the guys did a way better job of that. Our penalty kill was excellent all week, facing one of the top power plays in the country with a ton of talent. Obviously, that starts in net.”

Vansaghi on kicking off the scoring in the first period with his power-play goal

“Great moment, obviously. Earning my way on the power play is super special, especially being so young. Ton of respect for the coaches for giving me that opportunity and trusting me with it, but especially early in the game it was super cool to make an impact for my team.”

O’Connell on responding from Friday’s loss

“I thought we had a good [game] yesterday, but go back, learn and clean up a couple things then just go out there for 60 minutes and play our way. We like to say, with our group, that if we’re playing Spartans hockey for 60 minutes we’re going to come out on top. I thought we did that tonight, and it was a lot of fun.”

Naurato on the weekend as a whole and Saturday’s game

“That’s the level we have to be at. Understanding that, inside of our game, it’s not said structure or tactics but that’s an individual management of games, taking advantage of opportunities, just trying to be the best versions of ourselves and doing it as a group.”

Tyler Duke on his Saturday, including watching his older brother, Dylan, score his first career NHL goal against the Red Wings

“It was a pretty surreal day with my brother making his NHL debut right before our game. I got down here early, so I was fortunate enough to be here to watch him make his NHL debut. It was really special.”