Michigan State rolls past Michigan, 6-1, in 2025 “Duel in the D” 

Sellout crowd at Little Caesars Arena takes in latest installment of most-played rivalry in college hockey

By Jonathan Mills
DETROIT -- Bringing home the “Iron D” Trophy for the second straight season, No. 2 Michigan State Spartans used a three-goal third period and 6-for-6 night on the penalty kill to take down the No. 13 Michigan Wolverines, 6-1, in front of a sold-out crowd of 19,515 at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday.

Five different players -- Joey Larson, Isaac Howard, Shane Vansaghi, Nicklas Andrews and Gavin O’Connell -- had multi-point efforts for the Spartans (22-5-3 overall, 13-4-3 Big Ten), who were coming off a 2-1 loss to the Wolverines (16-12-2 overall, 10-9-1 Big Ten) at Yost Ice Arena in Ann Arbor, Mich., the night prior.

“We’re fortunate to have an organization like the Red Wings that invests in hockey and sees the vision of what college hockey can be, and the Ilitch family to open their building up,” Michigan State head coach Adam Nightingale said. “I have great memories coming to college hockey games as a young kid, kind of fueling that passion and dream of being a college hockey player…I thought [Saturday night] was awesome. I thought the building was great. It was a great showing for our guys to experience.”

Red Wings goalie prospect Trey Augustine finished with 17 saves for Michigan State, while netminder Cameron Korpi made 34 saves for Michigan.

“I thought special teams had a big deal to do with the game,” Wolverines head coach Brandon Naurato said. “Obviously, they score one early on the power play. Credit to their penalty kill. They did a good job this week and our power play never really got going.”

MICHIGAN STATE & MICHIGAN POSTGAME QUOTES

Nightingale on Saturday’s win

“I thought our guys did a heck of a job tonight. We’re obviously playing a really good team. Coming off last night, talking to the guys, we think we got a pretty good hockey team here, right? There’s a certain way we got to play and if you look at Friday, I actually thought we did a lot of really good stuff. The puck didn’t go in, and I think some of that was on us for sure. We got to do a better job of getting to the inside and paying the price of what it takes to score this time of the year. I thought the guys did a way better job of that. Our penalty kill was excellent all week, facing one of the top power plays in the country with a ton of talent. Obviously, that starts in net.”

Vansaghi on kicking off the scoring in the first period with his power-play goal

“Great moment, obviously. Earning my way on the power play is super special, especially being so young. Ton of respect for the coaches for giving me that opportunity and trusting me with it, but especially early in the game it was super cool to make an impact for my team.”

O’Connell on responding from Friday’s loss

“I thought we had a good [game] yesterday, but go back, learn and clean up a couple things then just go out there for 60 minutes and play our way. We like to say, with our group, that if we’re playing Spartans hockey for 60 minutes we’re going to come out on top. I thought we did that tonight, and it was a lot of fun.”

Naurato on the weekend as a whole and Saturday’s game

“That’s the level we have to be at. Understanding that, inside of our game, it’s not said structure or tactics but that’s an individual management of games, taking advantage of opportunities, just trying to be the best versions of ourselves and doing it as a group.”

Tyler Duke on his Saturday, including watching his older brother, Dylan, score his first career NHL goal against the Red Wings

“It was a pretty surreal day with my brother making his NHL debut right before our game. I got down here early, so I was fortunate enough to be here to watch him make his NHL debut. It was really special.”

About the “Iron D” Trophy

The "Iron D" Trophy features a forged iron "D" at its center to symbolize the city of Detroit, while the skyline of Hockeytown wraps around the base, including an image of Little Caesars Arena placed at the center. A large cup rests atop the trophy and hockey sticks, a red glass puck, and the logos of Michigan and Michigan State line the sides of the trophy. The trophy was designed and built by Erik and Israel Nordin at their studio, the Detroit Design Center.

“Iron D” Trophy Winners

2025 – Michigan State (6-1)

2024 -- Michigan State (3-2)

2023 -- Michigan (4-3, overtime)

2022 -- Michigan (7-3)

2021 -- Did Not Play (Coronavirus Pandemic)

2020 -- Michigan (4-1)

2019 -- Michigan (5-2)

2018 -- Michigan (3-2)

2017 -- Michigan (4-4 tie, shootout win)

2016 -- Michigan State (3-2, overtime)

