RECAP: ‘A great start’ helps Red Wings cool off Atlantic Division-leading Sabres, 5-2

BUFFALO -- Going into the barn of the NHL’s best club since regular-season action resumed after the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 and later leaving with two crucial points, the Detroit Red Wings used a three-goal first period to defeat the Atlantic Division-leading Buffalo Sabres, 5-2, at KeyBank Center on Friday night.

“It was a great start,” said Patrick Kane, who finished with an empty-net goal and an assist for his 11th multi-point game of the season. “I think we were really focused on the start tonight, and that obviously put us in a great position. Second period wasn't great, obviously, but kind of held down the fort, only gave up one. Gibby made some huge saves. He was unbelievable for us tonight, and a lot of bending but not breaking in the right moments in the game…So, big team win. Coming into Buffalo against a good team, we should feel good about that one but got to get right back to it tomorrow.”

A 28-save performance from goalie John Gibson helped the Red Wings (39-25-8; 86 points) gain some ground in the Eastern Conference’s Wild-Card race, while netminder Alex Lyon made 15 saves for the Sabres (44-21-8; 96 points).

“Total team effort, but anchored by the goaltender,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said. “It’s something [Gibson] has done all year for us, really, so everybody had to step up a bit and he just provided us what he continually does.”