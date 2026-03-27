PREVIEW: Detroit opens important late-season back-to-back set in Buffalo on Friday

BUFFALO -- Taking on the leaders of the Atlantic Division in the front half of their penultimate back-to-back set of the season, the Detroit Red Wings will visit the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Friday night.
“This is a great test for us tonight,” goaltender Cam Talbot said. “I feel like tonight is the perfect game, coming off the last two, to come in against a team that’s playing better than anyone else in the NHL and start this stretch off properly.”
Puck drop for the finale of the three-game season series between the Red Wings (38-25-8; 84 points) and Sabres (44-20-8; 96 points) is set for 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit). These two squads last met on Nov. 15, when Detroit fell by a score of 5-4 in overtime after a 4-2 loss at KeyBank Center on Oct. 22.
“We’re in a very manageable situation,” said Moritz Seider, who is set to appear in his 400th consecutive career NHL game. “It’s all on our shoulders now and it’s time to make a difference. It starts tonight. We play against an excellent opponent and if we’re get two points here, I think we can go on a little bit of a run. That’s what we need to get in. I think everyone knows that and I think we’re all capable of that.”