‘I’m really excited to be a dad’: Husso recounts hectic journey to be with wife, first child

“The baby came at like 3:10 a.m. Swedish time, so it was all getting back to the lobby and jumping in a taxi at the same time the baby was coming,” Husso said. “It was a little hectic there but at the end of the day, the baby is healthy and that’s all that matters. Mom is doing good too.”

Husso said the first thing he heard on the video call was his newborn daughter crying.

“I kind of blacked out there a little bit,” Husso said about that special moment.

According to Husso, an eagerness to see his family made the eight-plus-hour flight back home feel faster.

“I tried to get some sleep,” Husso said. “I was just ready to come here and get to the hospital. I knew the hospital people were taking care of her and she was in good hands, so there was nothing to be worried (about). Unfortunately, I missed the birth. Hopefully the next one, I get to see.”

Husso said he is enjoying the earliest stage of fatherhood, expressing gratitude for being able to spend time with his family while the Red Wings played at the 2023 NHL Global Series.

“We watched (the games) on TV,” Husso said. “Unfortunately only one point, but I think guys battled there. They got to enjoy Sweden as well. But one point, I wish we would have gotten more. But it’s a long season, just got to get ready for the next game.”