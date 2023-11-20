‘I’m really excited to be a dad’: Husso recounts hectic journey to be with wife, first child

News Feed

Red Wings assign Austin Czarnik to Grand Rapids

Red Wings assign Austin Czarnik to Grand Rapids
Nicklas Lidstrom: The Perfect Defenseman, The Perfect Teammate, The Perfect Human

Nicklas Lidstrom: The Perfect Defenseman, The Perfect Teammate, The Perfect Human

RECAP: Detroit lets lead slip away late, concludes NHL Global Series with 3-2 loss against Toronto 

RECAP: Detroit lets lead slip away late, concludes NHL Global Series with 3-2 loss against Toronto 
PREVIEW: Lyon set to make season debut Friday as Red Wings face Maple Leafs in NHL Global Series finale

PREVIEW: Lyon set to make season debut Friday as Red Wings face Maple Leafs in NHL Global Series finale
RECAP: Red Wings salvage point in NHL Global Series opener, drop 5-4 OT decision to Senators

RECAP: Red Wings salvage point in NHL Global Series opener, drop 5-4 OT decision to Senators
PREVIEW: Red Wings want to bring high energy level Thursday against Senators in NHL Global Series opener

PREVIEW: Red Wings want to bring high energy level Thursday against Senators in NHL Global Series opener
Henrik Zetterberg: Fatherly Advice Set the Stage for Stellar Red Wings Career

Henrik Zetterberg: Fatherly Advice Set the Stage for Stellar Red Wings Career
Now acclimated to Sweden, Red Wings ‘definitely itching’ for game action

Now acclimated to Sweden, Red Wings ‘definitely itching’ for game action
Red Wings explore Stockholm, continue preparations for 2023 NHL Global Series games

Red Wings explore Stockholm, continue preparations for 2023 NHL Global Series games
Offseason work, willingness to learn paying dividends for Veleno

Offseason work, willingness to learn paying dividends for Veleno
Red Wings ‘work out the plane legs,’ enjoy first practice in Sweden on Sunday

Red Wings ‘work out the plane legs,’ enjoy first practice in Sweden on Sunday
RECAP: Red Wings' compete level, effort lead to 5-4 victory over Blue Jackets

RECAP: Red Wings' compete level, effort lead to 5-4 victory over Blue Jackets
PREVIEW: Detroit hosts Columbus for Military Appreciation Day, presented by Chevrolet, on Saturday afternoon

PREVIEW: Detroit hosts Columbus for Military Appreciation Day, presented by Chevrolet, on Saturday afternoon
RECAP: Red Wings pick up point in 3-2 overtime loss to Canadiens

RECAP: Red Wings pick up point in 3-2 overtime loss to Canadiens
Raymond on upcoming 2023 NHL Global Series in Sweden: ‘A special moment for me, my family’

Raymond on upcoming 2023 NHL Global Series in Sweden: ‘A special moment for me, my family’
Red Wings Host Military Appreciation Day, presented by Chevrolet, on Saturday, Nov. 11

Red Wings Host Military Appreciation Day, presented by Chevrolet, on Saturday, Nov. 11
Jonathan Ericsson: Last Player Selected in 2002 NHL Draft, “Big E”

Jonathan Ericsson: Last Player Selected in 2002 NHL Draft, “Big E”

PREVIEW: Red Wings aim to set early tone on Thursday, hosting Canadiens for first-ever Sweden Night at Little Caesars Arena

PREVIEW: Red Wings aim to set early tone on Thursday, hosting Canadiens for first-ever Sweden Night at Little Caesars Arena

‘I’m really excited to be a dad’: Husso recounts hectic journey to be with wife, first child

Red Wings goalie flew back to Detroit to see newborn daughter on Nov. 13 after arriving in Sweden the day before

DET_Husso_112023
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- While the Detroit Red Wings were en route to Stockholm, Sweden on Nov. 12, Ville Husso started planning his return to Detroit upon learning his wife, Hayley, was in labor.

“We were on the plane still when I got the call,” Husso said after Monday’s optional practice at Little Caesars Arena’s BELFOR Training Center. “There were a couple hours left (on the flight), then we got to Sweden, went straight to the rink and practiced. A quick practice, went back to the hotel, had dinner with the guys and then I had a taxi (to the airport) at 3:30 a.m. (on Nov. 13).”

Although Husso couldn’t be with his wife when she gave birth to the couple’s first child - a daughter named Emmi Marie - the Red Wings goalie joined the moment via FaceTime.

“The baby came at like 3:10 a.m. Swedish time, so it was all getting back to the lobby and jumping in a taxi at the same time the baby was coming,” Husso said. “It was a little hectic there but at the end of the day, the baby is healthy and that’s all that matters. Mom is doing good too.”

Husso said the first thing he heard on the video call was his newborn daughter crying.

“I kind of blacked out there a little bit,” Husso said about that special moment.

According to Husso, an eagerness to see his family made the eight-plus-hour flight back home feel faster.  

“I tried to get some sleep,” Husso said. “I was just ready to come here and get to the hospital. I knew the hospital people were taking care of her and she was in good hands, so there was nothing to be worried (about). Unfortunately, I missed the birth. Hopefully the next one, I get to see.”

Husso said he is enjoying the earliest stage of fatherhood, expressing gratitude for being able to spend time with his family while the Red Wings played at the 2023 NHL Global Series.

“We watched (the games) on TV,” Husso said. “Unfortunately only one point, but I think guys battled there. They got to enjoy Sweden as well. But one point, I wish we would have gotten more. But it’s a long season, just got to get ready for the next game.”

Recap: Blue Jackets at Red Wings 11.11.23

Husso last played on Nov. 11, making 18 saves in the Red Wings’ 5-4 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets at Little Caesars Arena. This season, the Finnish netminder has a 6-3-1 record with a 3.61 goals-against average and .885 save percentage.

“I stayed active too last week, so it was not like I was just sitting at home or anything,” Husso said. “I feel good and now it’s time to play hockey.”