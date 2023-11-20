‘I’m really excited to be a dad’: Husso recounts hectic journey to be with wife, first child

DETROIT -- While the Detroit Red Wings were en route to Stockholm, Sweden on Nov. 12, Ville Husso started planning his return to Detroit upon learning his wife, Hayley, was in labor.
“We were on the plane still when I got the call,” Husso said after Monday’s optional practice at Little Caesars Arena’s BELFOR Training Center. “There were a couple hours left (on the flight), then we got to Sweden, went straight to the rink and practiced. A quick practice, went back to the hotel, had dinner with the guys and then I had a taxi (to the airport) at 3:30 a.m. (on Nov. 13).”
Although Husso couldn’t be with his wife when she gave birth to the couple’s first child - a daughter named Emmi Marie - the Red Wings goalie joined the moment via FaceTime.