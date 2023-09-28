Fredrik Olausson: Played Key Role in Detroit’s 2002 Stanley Cup Run

News Feed

Jonatan Berggren wants to be more ‘selfish’ on offense 

Jonatan Berggren wants to be more ‘selfish’ on offense 
RECAP: Red Wings edge Penguins, 4-3, in 2023-24 preseason opener

RECAP: Red Wings edge Penguins, 4-3, in 2023-24 preseason opener
PREVIEW: Red Wings host Penguins to kick off 2023-24 preseason

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Penguins to kick off 2023-24 preseason
Red Wings trim roster by three

Red Wings trim roster by three

Dr. Sonia Acosta celebrated as Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

Dr. Sonia Acosta celebrated as Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers honoree
Team Red defeats Team White, 6-4, in 2023 Red & White Scrimmage

Team Red defeats Team White, 6-4, in 2023 Red & White Scrimmage
Intensity, work habits standing out at Red Wings’ 2023 NHL Training Camp

Intensity, work habits standing out at Red Wings’ 2023 NHL Training Camp
Red Wings appear comfortable, energized to kick off 2023 Training Camp

Red Wings appear comfortable, energized to kick off 2023 Training Camp
Anders Eriksson: Confidence and Skill Led to Long NHL Career

Anders Eriksson: Confidence and Skill Led to Long NHL Career
‘Everybody wants to play’: Yzerman talks depth, roster decisions

‘Everybody wants to play’: Yzerman talks depth, roster decisions
Red Wings release 2023 Training Camp roster and schedule

Red Wings release 2023 Training Camp roster and schedule
Steve Yzerman expects competitive 2023 Training Camp for Red Wings 

Steve Yzerman expects competitive 2023 Training Camp for Red Wings 
Red Wings prospects help grow sport of hockey at Blair Elementary School

Red Wings prospects help grow sport of hockey at Blair Elementary School
William Wallinder adjusting, enjoying life in North America 

William Wallinder adjusting, enjoying life in North America 
Elmer Soderblom out to prove himself with Red Wings in Traverse City

Elmer Soderblom out to prove himself with Red Wings in Traverse City
E. Orozco-Vasquez named Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

E. Orozco-Vasquez named Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers honoree
Marco Kasper excited for first NHL Prospect Tournament with Red Wings

Marco Kasper excited for first NHL Prospect Tournament with Red Wings

Gustav Nyquist: High Hockey IQ Paved the Way to the NHL

Gustav Nyquist: High Hockey IQ Paved the Way to the NHL

Fredrik Olausson: Played Key Role in Detroit’s 2002 Stanley Cup Run

Veteran defenseman scored memorable OT winner in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final versus Colorado

DET How Swede It Is Olausson
By Art Regner @DetroitRedWings / DetroitRedWings.com

On November 16 & 17, the Detroit Red Wings will face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators at Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Sweden as part of the 2023 NHL Global Series. To commemorate this historic event and pay tribute to Detroit's Swedish connection, each week leading up to the Global Series, we will feature a Swedish Red Wings story in our series, 'How Swede It Is' presented by JP Wiser's. Each story is a testament to the dedication and resolve between the players and the Red Wings to build upon and maintain a tradition of excellence between Swedish hockey and the Red Wings. We continue our series with defenseman Fredrik Olausson

Most hockey fans know the 2001-02 edition of the Detroit Red Wings squad that was stacked with Hall-of-Fame talent.

However, what many fans may not know are a couple moves involving veteran defenseman Fredrik Olausson, which had a significant impact on Detroit winning their 10th Stanley Cup in 2002.

After the 1999-2000 season, Olausson, a veteran of 931 regular season games and 44 playoff games over 14 years for the Winnipeg Jets, Edmonton Oilers, Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins, left the NHL and played the 2000-01 season for Bern SC in Switzerland’s top professional league.

“I went to Switzerland for a year and I was playing a tournament with the Swedish national team in February and Jim Nill was at those games,” Olausson said. “I played fairly well at the tournament and afterwards, I talked to Jim and he said, ‘Would you like to come over and play for the Red Wings? Because we’re going for the Cup next year.’

“It wasn’t really a question in my mind. In chasing that dream of winning a Stanley Cup for so many years before that, I was never really close to winning a Cup. So for me, when Jim asked me and later when Ken Holland called, there wasn’t any doubt in my mind. I would have played for free.”

Olausson did receive a call from Nill inquiring if he had any interest in returning to the NHL the following year, but it was actually Holland who saw him play in February’s Swedish Games tournament.

“We’re in the window of ’97 to 2004, kind of our prime window. I remember going to the February Sweden Games, it’s a men’s tournament — Russians, Swedes, Czechs, Finns,” Holland said. “I’m watching Sweden and they’ve got this Fredrik Olausson and he’d been a wonderful player with Winnipeg for a long, long period of time. I called Jimmy Nill one day from the tournament and I said, ‘Jimmy, I know you played with Fredrik Olausson in Winnipeg,’ and he sang his praises. I said, ‘Jimmy, let’s do some research,’ because he had supposedly ended his NHL career and was going back home to Sweden to finish his career.”

Holland reached out to Nicklas Lidstrom about Olausson.

“I remember Freddie from him playing in Winnipeg and later on, I believe he was in Edmonton for a while, too,” Lidstrom said. “Ken Holland asked me about him the year before, what I thought of him as a player, because Kenny was thinking about bringing him over the following year (2001-02), the year we won it. I told Kenny, he’s a great player, great passer, he thinks the game right, he’s a very smart player. I just had some great attributes to say about Freddie because I thought he was a very strong and very solid player.”

Based heavily on the assessments of Nill and Lidstrom, Olausson was signed as a free agent on May 24, 2001. And for the first half of the season, he didn’t look out of place in Detroit’s high-powered lineup.

DET How Swede It Is Olausson photo 1

“Look at that lineup, Hall-of-Fame lineup, basically almost the whole team. So it was very exciting, it was an absolute privilege to be in the same room,” Olausson said. “It wasn’t easy all the way. I was out of the lineup for a while. I wasn’t happy with that. But I didn’t play well enough at a certain point.

“It was tough sometimes, but you have to see the bigger picture in everything, and I finally got back into the lineup again and was able to contribute a little bit to the team. That was just a great feeling.”

When the 2002 Stanley Cup Playoffs began, Olausson was a healthy scratch. Detroit, the Presidents’ Trophy winner, hosted the Vancouver Canucks in the first round and proceeded to drop Game 1, 4-3, in overtime and followed it up with a 5-2 loss in Game 2.  

Trailing two games to none with the next two games in Vancouver, the Red Wings needed a shakeup.

“We fly overnight right after the game to Vancouver. And the next day, we had a late afternoon practice, all the coaches, all the managers, all the trainers were in this one locker room and we’re debating what are we going to do,” Dave Lewis said. “After about 45 minutes, Scotty (Bowman) went out of the room. He was sort of noncommittal anyway, listening to everybody. He comes back in about five minutes, and said, ‘Yep, I got it. I talked to Nick and Nick wants to play with Freddie Olausson so it’s all set, no worries. Uwe Krupp is out, Freddie Olausson’s in and we’ll be good to go.

“So we’re having practice and everyone’s on the ice. I go up to Nick and I said, ‘Nick, did you talk to Scotty?’ He said, ‘Oh, I haven’t talked to him today. I can’t even remember if I talked to him yesterday.’ Scotty just made that decision based on the past season’s performance with Nick and changed the chemistry.”

Inserting Olausson into the lineup and pairing him with Lidstrom worked. The tandem became a dominant pair and it paid off in a big way during the Western Conference Final.

After splitting the first two games of the series against the Colorado Avalanche in Detroit, the Red Wings and Avalanche were headed to Denver for Games 3 and 4. In Game 3, the contest was deadlocked, 1-1, after regulation.

Sometimes overtime sets the stage for the unlikeliest of heroes. For Olausson the moment came at 12:44 of OT when his slapshot beat Patrick Roy, giving Detroit a 2-1 victory and a 2-1 series lead.

DET How Swede It Is Olausson photo 3

“I think I blacked out after that goal. I don’t think I remember anything else of the game. It was a really tight game,” Olausson said. “We felt that we can’t really afford to lose this game. I don’t know if they were in the middle of a change and I came off the bench and Stevie (Yzerman) had the puck on the blue line, and I yelled for it and I just took the shot. I don’t know if it deflected in. But it was in the back of the net. I don’t think I’ve ever been happier on an ice surface in my life.

“Seeing the puck go in, it was probably the biggest goal I’ve scored in my career. I can’t really describe it. Relief and joy at the same time.”

‘If’ is a word often used by teams on the losing end.

For the 2002 Stanley Cup-champion Red Wings, ‘if’ is a word which just makes you wonder. If Olausson doesn’t return to Europe, if Holland doesn’t attend the Swedish Games, if Nill and Olausson weren’t teammates, if Lidstrom had no opinion on Olausson, if Vancouver doesn’t beat the Red Wings in the first two games of their playoff series, would Olausson ever have joined the Red Wings, would he have ever been put back into lineup, does Detroit win the 2002 Stanley Cup?

But guess what? It all happened and led to Olausson finally achieving his dream of winning the Stanley Cup and scoring a pivotal goal in overtime.

“Lifting that Stanley Cup was the highlight of my career. I’m eternally grateful to the Ilitch family, Ken and Jim, everybody behind the Red Wings organization. They gave me a chance to win.” Olausson said. “Being able to meet class-act people like Nick (Lidstrom), Steve (Yzerman), (Brendan) Shanahan, all the guys there. To play with them and become friends with them.

“I just say thank you for everything.”

DET How Swede It Is Olausson photo 2

Tickets, Fan Travel Packages Available for NHL Global Series in Sweden

Red Wings fans can inquire here about fan travel options, including packages that include airfare, hotel accommodations, tickets to both Red Wings games, ground transportation, sightseeing, select meals and more.