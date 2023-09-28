Fredrik Olausson: Played Key Role in Detroit’s 2002 Stanley Cup Run

On November 16 & 17, the Detroit Red Wings will face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators at Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Sweden as part of the 2023 NHL Global Series. To commemorate this historic event and pay tribute to Detroit's Swedish connection, each week leading up to the Global Series, we will feature a Swedish Red Wings story in our series, 'How Swede It Is' presented by JP Wiser's. Each story is a testament to the dedication and resolve between the players and the Red Wings to build upon and maintain a tradition of excellence between Swedish hockey and the Red Wings. We continue our series with defenseman Fredrik Olausson

Most hockey fans know the 2001-02 edition of the Detroit Red Wings squad that was stacked with Hall-of-Fame talent.

However, what many fans may not know are a couple moves involving veteran defenseman Fredrik Olausson, which had a significant impact on Detroit winning their 10th Stanley Cup in 2002.

After the 1999-2000 season, Olausson, a veteran of 931 regular season games and 44 playoff games over 14 years for the Winnipeg Jets, Edmonton Oilers, Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins, left the NHL and played the 2000-01 season for Bern SC in Switzerland’s top professional league.

“I went to Switzerland for a year and I was playing a tournament with the Swedish national team in February and Jim Nill was at those games,” Olausson said. “I played fairly well at the tournament and afterwards, I talked to Jim and he said, ‘Would you like to come over and play for the Red Wings? Because we’re going for the Cup next year.’

“It wasn’t really a question in my mind. In chasing that dream of winning a Stanley Cup for so many years before that, I was never really close to winning a Cup. So for me, when Jim asked me and later when Ken Holland called, there wasn’t any doubt in my mind. I would have played for free.”

Olausson did receive a call from Nill inquiring if he had any interest in returning to the NHL the following year, but it was actually Holland who saw him play in February’s Swedish Games tournament.

“We’re in the window of ’97 to 2004, kind of our prime window. I remember going to the February Sweden Games, it’s a men’s tournament — Russians, Swedes, Czechs, Finns,” Holland said. “I’m watching Sweden and they’ve got this Fredrik Olausson and he’d been a wonderful player with Winnipeg for a long, long period of time. I called Jimmy Nill one day from the tournament and I said, ‘Jimmy, I know you played with Fredrik Olausson in Winnipeg,’ and he sang his praises. I said, ‘Jimmy, let’s do some research,’ because he had supposedly ended his NHL career and was going back home to Sweden to finish his career.”

Holland reached out to Nicklas Lidstrom about Olausson.

“I remember Freddie from him playing in Winnipeg and later on, I believe he was in Edmonton for a while, too,” Lidstrom said. “Ken Holland asked me about him the year before, what I thought of him as a player, because Kenny was thinking about bringing him over the following year (2001-02), the year we won it. I told Kenny, he’s a great player, great passer, he thinks the game right, he’s a very smart player. I just had some great attributes to say about Freddie because I thought he was a very strong and very solid player.”

Based heavily on the assessments of Nill and Lidstrom, Olausson was signed as a free agent on May 24, 2001. And for the first half of the season, he didn’t look out of place in Detroit’s high-powered lineup.