E. Orozco-Vasquez named Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

So for Orozco-Vasquez, helping others “who are very much like” her family is a fulfilling part of her current role as chief executive director of Freedom House Detroit, a non-profit organization that provides community housing and supportive services to refugees.

Orozco-Vasquez is the first Game Changers honoree who the Detroit Red Wings, Detroit Tigers and Comerica Bank are recognizing as part of Hispanic Heritage Month.

“In collaboration with Comerica Bank, the Game Changers series at its core is about elevating the stories and work of incredible people supporting our community,” said Kevin Brown, director of community impact for Ilitch Sports + Entertainment. “Through her work with Freedom House Detroit, Elizabeth is ensuring Detroit continues to be a welcoming place for all.”

Founded in 1983, Freedom House Detroit is Michigan’s only full-service provider for refugees. Orozco-Vasquez estimates that at least 125 individuals annually receive aid from the non-profit.

“People don’t realize those services are not out there for them,” said Orozco-Vasquez, who also served on the board of Freedom House from 2012-17. “These are not undocumented individuals, but they’re not given that chance or access for any resources. This is a service that is absolutely needed.”

While helping others at their time of greatest need is rewarding, Orozco-Vasquez said understanding why Freedom House’s clients seek help can be extremely challenging.

“A good 75 percent of our clients, if not more, are victims of torture,” she said. “We must hear their stories to best help them. We must navigate some of the trauma and sadness that comes along with that. Hearing those things day in and day out, this affects you in a way that you would not believe, and trying not to take that home with you becomes a huge challenge. But when you see them succeed, it gives you the strength and ability to come back the next day.”