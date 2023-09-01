NOTEBOOK: Griffins support youth with 29th annual Golf Classic

News Feed

By Jonathan Mills
DetroitRedWings.com

Several Grand Rapids Griffins players and alumni joined fans and sponsors to support a good cause by participating in the 29th annual Griffins Youth Foundation (GYF) Golf Classic, presented by Meijer, on Aug. 21 at the American Dunes Golf Club in Grand Haven, Mich.

The golf classic is the primary fundraiser for the GYF, which promotes academic excellence, community involvement and healthy lifestyles among the youth of West Michigan through hockey and ice-related sports. In addition, greens fees support Folds of Honor, a nationally recognized non-profit organization that provides scholarships to the families of fallen and disabled service members as well as first responders.

Longtime Griffins radio announcer Bob Kaser, who also serves as event director and president of the GYF, said the scramble golf tournament shines a light on an important mission.

"Anytime you can go out on the course is a lot of fun, especially when you're doing it for charity and a great cause like our youth foundation," Kaser told DetroitRedWings.com. "We continue to grow the program."

53134785461_521d3d39ed_o

According to Kaser, the funds raised this year will "probably set records."

"We'll probably be in the $85,000-$90,000 net (proceeds) for the event, which will be more than we've done in the past," Kaser said. "It will be a highly successful year for many reasons. We're coming away from this event really satisfied."

Now that the 2023 event is complete, Kaser said he is excited for the American Hockey League's 2023-24 regular season to begin. Grand Rapids will open its 28th campaign against the Colorado Eagles on Oct. 13 at Van Andel Arena.

"It'll be a completely different set of faces over there and probably a different approach to things," Kaser said about the Griffins' upcoming season. "There will be some adjustments, but I think everybody is extremely excited and feeling like there is nowhere to go but up."

To learn more about the GYF, click here.

Detroit forward prospect Emmitt Finnie recaps summer, past WHL season

Forward prospect Emmitt Finnie learned the Detroit Red Wings selected him 201st overall in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft in a unique way - via text messages.

"The morning of the draft, I was working out," Finnie told Western Hockey League Communications' Matthew DeMille on Aug. 21. "I wasn't at home when it started and kind of watching it a bit at the gym. I found out when I was walking home that I was drafted. My phone started blowing up, so a cool experience."

Finnie spent the 2022-23 season with the WHL's Kamloops Blazers, tallying 35 points (9-26-35) in 64 games. The 6-foot, 170-pound forward also recorded four goals and three assists in 14 postseason contests.

Participating in his first Red Wings Development Camp this past July, according to Finnie, was an eye-opening experience.

"They had state-of-the-art facilities there," Finnie said. "It was a surreal moment for me."

Before Finnie starts his second season with the Blazers, the 18-year-old will participate in the NHL Prospect Tournament later this month in Traverse City, Mich.

"Definitely looking forward to getting back," the forward said. "Just been training out in Langley (British Columbia) and working out there, so it's been a pretty boring summer."

NHL announces start time changes for five Red Wings games in 2023-24

On Wednesday, the National Hockey League announced a comprehensive update to the 2023-24 regular-season schedule, including start time changes for five Red Wings games: