DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today released forward Artem Anisimov from his professional tryout.

The Red Wings currently have 53 players on their training camp roster: 30 forwards, 16 defensemen and seven goaltenders. Currently at 3-2-0 through five preseason games, Detroit continues its preseason schedule with a road game against the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight (Wednesday, Oct. 4) at 7:00 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena. The game will be streamed live on DetroitRedWings.com and air on 97.1 FM.