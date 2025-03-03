Detroit Red Wings Foundation Opens 2025 #LGRW Online Auction

All net proceeds from this annual, limited-time auction benefit the Detroit Red Wings Foundation, which invests in the future of the metro Detroit community by providing funds and resources to worthy causes that contribute to the growth of the sport of hockey. The Foundation also supports youth education and wellness in metro Detroit throughout the state of Michigan

The Detroit Red Wings Foundation raises funds for several programs and initiatives each year, including Red Wings for Reading, Make-A-Wish Michigan, Special Olympics and many more.

“We’re thrilled to host our #LGRW Auction each season for our incredible fans,” Ilitch Sports + Entertainment director of community impact Shannon Lapsley said. “We have several exciting new items available for Hockeytown fans this year, and every dollar from winning bids support organizations close to the hearts of our players and our community members, so every donation matters.”

So when fans submit a winning auction bid, not only do they receive an incredible item or experience, they also support crucial programs in metro Detroit.

"Special Olympics Michigan is deeply grateful to the Detroit Red Wings Foundation for their unwavering support," Special Olympics Michigan marketing & communications manager Lourin Sprenger said. "Their partnership creates opportunities for athletes to shine, fosters inclusion and promotes the spirit of teamwork on and off the field.”

For more information on the 2025 #LGRW Online Auction or to submit a bid, visit DetroitRedWings.com/Auction.

More info about the programs that the Detroit Red Wings Foundation supports is available below:

Detroit Red Wings Foundation’s Red Wings for Reading:

The Red Wings for Reading program is a literacy initiative designed to support K-5 classrooms across Michigan throughout the NHL season. By encouraging students to increase reading time in school and at home, the program enhances existing curriculum and reflects the Red Wings' commitment to improving literacy across Michigan. Throughout the season, the program enhances reading curriculum through engaging initiatives like classroom challenges, reading buddies, book fairs, player school visits and Little Free Library donations, fostering a lifelong love of reading.

Assists for a Cause:

Through Assists for a Cause, the Detroit Red Wings Foundation and Tito’s Handmade Vodka are partnering to support Michigan Humane’s mission of saving and improving animal lives. For every assist recorded by Red Wings players this season, Tito’s and the Detroit Red Wings Foundation donate $50 to Michigan Humane, helping to provide compassionate care, community engagement and advocacy for animals in need.

Make-A-Wish

The Detroit Red Wings Foundation and Trinity Health have joined forces to support Make-A-Wish Michigan in bringing hope and joy to children with critical illnesses. The Red Wings help grant life-changing wishes, creating uplifting experiences that inspire strength and resilience for Michigan families.

"When a child battling a critical illness steps onto the ice or meets their hockey hero, they aren’t just receiving a wish—they’re gaining priceless memories that inspire joy, hope and the strength to keep on going. Thank you to the Detroit Red Wings and The Red Wings Foundation for this incredible partnership!" - Michael Hull, President and CEO, Make-A-Wish Michigan

Special Olympics

The Detroit Red Wings Foundation is proud to support the Special Olympics Poly Hockey Celebration, presented by Gallagher, as part of its commitment to growing the game within Michigan’s disabled community. For this celebration, Red Wings players surprise 100 Special Olympics Poly Hockey athletes and their caregivers with a special donation, reinforcing the team's dedication to inclusion and accessibility in hockey.

Little Caesars Amateur Hockey

The Detroit Red Wings Foundation shares a strong connection with Little Caesars AAA Hockey, supporting its mission to develop young athletes on and off the ice. Through elite coaching, top-tier training and a focus on education and leadership, the program cultivates future hockey talent while instilling core values that align with the Red Wings’ commitment to excellence.