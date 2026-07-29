Detroit Red Wings announce 2026-27 theme games and promotional schedule

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings have unveiled Hockeytown 101, the team’s 2026-27 season campaign, with the announcement of the regular season schedule on July 16, followed by the announcement of the Red Wings’ theme games and promotional schedule.

2026-27 single-game tickets go on sale Tuesday, Aug. 4 at DetroitRedWings.com/Tickets. Fans can sign up for the priority presale list today for exclusive access to purchase tickets before the public by visiting the 2026-27 Priority Presale page.

The Hockeytown 101 promotional schedule features several exciting door giveaways, including a bobblehead series commemorating the 25th anniversary of the Red Wings’ 2002 Stanley Cup championship, as well as Salt & Pepper Shakers for the annual Thanksgiving Eve game and more.

The promo schedule also features themed ticket packages which come with a limited-edition item, including a “Build-Your-Own-Fit” series, Heritage Game shirseys, College Game hats and many more.

DOOR GIVEAWAYS (LIMITED QUANTITIES AVAILABLE):

Oct. 4 vs. Winnipeg – Sergei Fedorov Bobblehead Giveaway (Presented by Little Caesars)

Oct. 29 vs. Chicago – Nicklas Lidstrom Bobblehead Giveaway (Presented by Henry Ford Health)

Nov. 5 vs. Vegas – Military Appreciation Night Hat Giveaway (Presented by Chevrolet)

Nov. 18 vs. Boston – Scotty Bowman Bobblehead Giveaway (Presented by Meijer)

Nov. 25 vs. Vancouver – Thanksgiving Salt & Pepper Shakers Giveaway (Presented by Meijer)

Jan. 23 vs. Tampa Bay – Moritz Seider Stein Giveaway (Presented by Fifth Third Bank)

THEME GAMES and SPECIAL TICKET OFFERS:

A limited-edition item is included with the purchase of an exclusive ticket package. Tickets must be purchased through the ticket link at *DetroitRedWings.com/TicketOffers* to receive the included item.

Sept. 24 vs. Buffalo (Preseason) – Red Wings Pickleball Paddle

Oct. 2 vs. NY Rangers – Opening Night (Presented by Coca-Cola and Meijer)* / Original Six Matchup*

Oct. 4 vs. Winnipeg – Kids Day* / Build-Your-Own-Fit Crewneck / Canadian Heritage Shirsey

Oct. 6 vs. Ottawa – We Are Hockeytown: Hispanic Heritage Night* / Hispanic Heritage Shirsey

Oct. 9 vs. Seattle – We Are Hockeytown: Pride Night* / Pride Weekend Tumbler / Hello Kitty / Educator Appreciation Lunch Box (Presented by Coca-Cola)

Oct. 13 vs. New Jersey – Healthcare Appreciation Tote Bag / Chaldean Heritage Shirsey

Oct. 15 vs. Philadelphia – Sisterhood Hat / Polish Heritage Shirsey

Oct. 17 vs. San Jose – Hockey Fights Cancer Night (Presented by Fifth Third Bank)* / Love Your Melon Beanie / Grand Valley State University Hat (Presented by Michigan First Credit Union)

Oct. 29 vs. Chicago – Original Six Matchup* / Star Wars Night Shirsey / Albanian Heritage Shirsey / Cleary University Hat (Presented by Michigan First Credit Union)

Oct. 31 vs. St. Louis – Hockeytown Halloween*

Nov. 5 vs. Vegas – Military Appreciation Night (Presented by Chevrolet)* / Military Shirsey / Greek Heritage Shirsey / Northern Michigan University Hat (Presented by Michigan First Credit Union)

Nov. 18 vs. Boston – Centennial Game “The Original Faceoff” (Presented by Meijer)* / Original Six Matchup*

Nov. 21 vs. NY Islanders – Zamboni Gravy Boat / Winged Wheel Podcast Beanie / Ferris State University Hat (Presented by Michigan First Credit Union)

Nov. 25 vs. Vancouver – Annual Thanksgiving Eve Game*

Dec. 1 vs. Calgary – Hometown Heroes Police or Fire/EMS Shirsey / University of Detroit Mercy Hat (Presented by Michigan First Credit Union)

Dec. 3 vs. Colorado – Build-Your-Own-Fit Sweatpants / Adrian College Hat (Presented by Michigan First Credit Union)

Dec. 11 vs. NY Rangers – Original Six Matchup*

Dec. 12 vs. Florida – Ugly Sweater

Dec. 20 vs. Tampa Bay – Kids Day*/ Family Day

Dec. 22 vs. Toronto – Original Six Matchup* / Hockeytown Holiday Game*

Dec. 31 vs. Carolina – Annual New Year’s Eve Game (Presented by Planet Fitness)*

Jan. 7 vs. Utah – Michigan Tech University Hat (Presented by Michigan First Credit Union) / Italian Heritage Shirsey

Jan. 9 vs. Boston – Original Six Matchup* / Grateful Dead Shirsey

Jan. 17 vs. Minnesota – Saginaw Valley State University Hat (Presented by Michigan First Credit Union) / Swedish Heritage Shirsey

Jan. 19 vs. Anaheim – Build-Your-Own-Fit Socks / Filipino Heritage Shirsey / Eastern Michigan University Hat (Presented by Michigan First Credit Union)

Jan. 23 vs. Tampa Bay – Faith Day Shirt (Presented by The Walk) / Lake Superior State University Hat (Presented by Michigan First Credit Union)

Jan. 27 vs. Toronto – Original Six Matchup* / Build-Your-Own-Fit Vest

Jan. 29 vs. Florida – Central Michigan University Hat (Presented by Michigan First Credit Union)

Feb. 18 vs. Montreal – We Are Hockeytown Night: Black History* / Original Six Matchup* / Michigan State University Hat (Presented by Michigan First Credit Union)

Feb. 21 vs. Buffalo – Kids Day* / Union Day / Western Michigan University Hat (Presented by Michigan First Credit Union)

March 4 vs. New Jersey – Build-Your-Own-Fit Hat / Lawrence Tech University Hat (Presented by Michigan First Credit Union)

March 6 vs. Dallas – Winged Wheel Podcast Beanie / Educator Appreciation Lunch Box (Presented by Coca-Cola)

March 12 vs. Buffalo – St. Patrick’s Day Tailgate (Presented by Michelob Ultra) / St. Patrick’s Day Shirsey / Northwood University Hat (Presented by Michigan First Credit Union)

March 18 vs. Columbus – We Are Hockeytown: Girls & Women in Sports Night* / Oakland University Hat (Presented by Michigan First Credit Union)

March 20 vs. Montreal – Original Six Matchup* / French Heritage Shirsey

March 24 vs. Washington – We Are Hockeytown: Hockey Without Limits* / Healthcare Appreciation Tote Bag / University of Michigan Hat (Presented by Michigan First Credit Union)

March 30 vs. Ottawa – Margaritaville Tote Bag (Presented by Kona Big Wave) / Irish Heritage Shirsey / Wayne State University Hat (Presented by Michigan First Credit Union)

April 9 vs. Pittsburgh – Fan Appreciation Night (Presented by Coca-Cola and Meijer)*

*Denotes the game's theme.

Please Note: Theme games, special ticket offers and giveaways are subject to change. Follow the Red Wings on social media to stay informed on more theme night announcements and retail information.

GROUPS, 10-GAME PLANS AND WINGED WHEEL NATION MEMBERSHIPS

Fans interested in group ticket packages can contact the Red Wings group sales team at 313-471-7575 or visit DetroitRedWings.com/GroupTickets.

Fans can also choose from two available 10-Game Plans, presented by Coca-Cola, including the Original Six Plan and the Hockeytown Plan. For more information, visit DetroitRedWings.com/10GamePlans.

Winged Wheel Nation, presented by Ticketmaster, is the Red Wings’ Season Ticket Membership Program. Designed with your unique interests in mind, Winged Wheel Nation membership offers unprecedented inside access, unforgettable experiences and exclusive benefits for the most loyal fans on a year-round basis. Fans can learn more and join Winged Wheel Nation at DetroitRedWings.com/WWN.