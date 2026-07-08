Arvidsson ‘happy to be a Red Wing’

“I’m going to bring a competitive aspect to the game and try to be a role model for the younger guys,” Arvidsson said. “Just bring some leadership, try to play hard, put my best in front and just go from there.”

As he mentioned, another reason Arvidsson is excited about joining the Red Wings is the chance to reunite with McLellan, who coached him in Los Angeles from 2021-24.

“He’s really structured and always has a plan,” Arvidsson said of McLellan. “It’s defense first and then if you play really good defense, you’re going to have success offensively. I think that’s a big part that I like about him. He’s honest and really straight up with all the players and everybody around the team.”

There’s also the fact that Arvidsson, a native of Kusmark, Sweden, can say he’s officially part of an NHL organization he admired as a child.

“It’s really exciting,” Arvidsson said. “Growing up and watching the Red Wings and Avalanche go at it and all those players like (Peter) Forsberg, (Henrik) Zetterberg, (Pavel) Datsyuk, (Steve) Yzerman and Kris Draper, all those guys. Then talking to Drapes, I was almost like ‘I played as you on video games.’ It’s pretty surreal if you think about it.”

Now that the ink is dry, Arvidsson can’t wait to take the ice with the Winged Wheel on his chest and try to help the Red Wings “play meaningful hockey” in 2026-27.

“That’s always my goal -- to get together as a group and to win games together,” Arvidsson said. “Every team is saying this when Training Camp starts, that they’re going to be one of the teams that makes the playoffs. It’s a tough league to go into and, first off, make the playoffs but second of all, go all the way.”