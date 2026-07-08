Arvidsson ‘happy to be a Red Wing’

33-year-old forward aims to bring high compete level – and much more – to Detroit after signing two-year free-agent deal last week

2026_07_07_ARVY-1
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- Adding a mix of proven scoring and veteran leadership into their lineup, the Detroit Red Wings signed Viktor Arvidsson to a two-year free-agent contract last Wednesday.

“I know Todd [McLellan] and I really liked playing under him,” Arvidsson said in his introductory Zoom call with the media last Thursday. “It was an easy decision. I’m happy to be a Red Wing, and it’s going to be fun.”

The 2025-26 campaign was another productive one for the 33-year-old forward, who reached the 20-goal mark for the sixth time in his 12-year NHL career, totaling 54 points (25 goals, 29 assists) in 69 regular-season games before scoring two goals in four Stanley Cup Playoff contests with the Boston Bruins.

Arvidsson valued playing with mostly the same linemates this past season, explaining how he felt that consistency helped him offensively. 

“I think I’ve always been good, scored and created offense at 5-on-5,” he said. “And defensively, I’ve been good. I just feel like going from L.A. to Edmonton, I kind of got stuck in Edmonton a little bit with not playing consistently 5-on-5 and playing with a lot of different people. In Boston, I played with the same players. You create that chemistry with certain players, and I think we meshed together last year really well. It was fun to play. I just think I compete so hard. I get chances. I like to be around the net and find loose pucks. That’s a big part of my game.”

Since 2014-15, Arvidsson has collected 443 points (219 goals, 224 assists) in 682 regular-season games with the Nashville Predators, Los Angeles Kings, Edmonton Oilers and Bruins. And beyond the production, he believes he can make a positive impact as a member of what will be his second Original Six franchise by setting an example for his new teammates.

“I’m going to bring a competitive aspect to the game and try to be a role model for the younger guys,” Arvidsson said. “Just bring some leadership, try to play hard, put my best in front and just go from there.”

As he mentioned, another reason Arvidsson is excited about joining the Red Wings is the chance to reunite with McLellan, who coached him in Los Angeles from 2021-24.

“He’s really structured and always has a plan,” Arvidsson said of McLellan. “It’s defense first and then if you play really good defense, you’re going to have success offensively. I think that’s a big part that I like about him. He’s honest and really straight up with all the players and everybody around the team.”

There’s also the fact that Arvidsson, a native of Kusmark, Sweden, can say he’s officially part of an NHL organization he admired as a child.

“It’s really exciting,” Arvidsson said. “Growing up and watching the Red Wings and Avalanche go at it and all those players like (Peter) Forsberg, (Henrik) Zetterberg, (Pavel) Datsyuk, (Steve) Yzerman and Kris Draper, all those guys. Then talking to Drapes, I was almost like ‘I played as you on video games.’ It’s pretty surreal if you think about it.”

Now that the ink is dry, Arvidsson can’t wait to take the ice with the Winged Wheel on his chest and try to help the Red Wings “play meaningful hockey” in 2026-27.

“That’s always my goal -- to get together as a group and to win games together,” Arvidsson said. “Every team is saying this when Training Camp starts, that they’re going to be one of the teams that makes the playoffs. It’s a tough league to go into and, first off, make the playoffs but second of all, go all the way.”

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