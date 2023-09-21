News Feed

‘Everybody wants to play’: Yzerman talks depth, roster decisions

Red Wings release 2023 Training Camp roster and schedule

Steve Yzerman expects competitive 2023 Training Camp for Red Wings 

Red Wings prospects help grow sport of hockey at Blair Elementary School

William Wallinder adjusting, enjoying life in North America 

Elmer Soderblom out to prove himself with Red Wings in Traverse City

E. Orozco-Vasquez named Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

Marco Kasper excited for first NHL Prospect Tournament with Red Wings

Gustav Nyquist: High Hockey IQ Paved the Way to the NHL

Red Wings, Bally Sports Detroit and Audacy announce broadcast schedule for 2023-24 season

Yzerman talks 2023-24 season with Ilitch Sports + Entertainment colleagues

Red Wings 2022-23 Wrap-Up: Moritz Seider

Red Wings 2022-23 Wrap-Up: Lucas Raymond

Red Wings 2022-23 Wrap-Up: Jake Walman

Tomas Holmstrom: A Goalie’s Worst Nightmare

Dylan James NHL Prospect

Red Wings forward prospect Dylan James adapting to new experiences
DRW NOTEBOOK 09/01/2023

NOTEBOOK: Griffins support youth with 29th annual Golf Classic
Borje Salming: Sweden's First NHL Star Inspired Generations of European Players

Börje Salming: Inspired Generations of Swedish Players

Anders Eriksson: Confidence and Skill Led to Long NHL Career

Former first round pick won Stanley Cup championship with Red Wings in 1998

MicrosoftTeams-image (24)
By Art Regner @DetroitRedWings / DetroitRedWings.com

On November 16 & 17, the Detroit Red Wings will face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators at Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Sweden as part of the 2023 NHL Global Series. To commemorate this historic event and pay tribute to Detroit's Swedish connection, each week leading up to the Global Series, we will feature a Swedish Red Wings story in our series, 'How Swede It Is' presented by JP Wiser's. Each story is a testament to the dedication and resolve between the players and the Red Wings to build upon and maintain a tradition of excellence between Swedish hockey and the Red Wings. We continue our series with defenseman Anders Eriksson

Coming off back-to-back Stanley Cups in 1997 and 1998, the Detroit Red Wings were determined to give themselves every opportunity for a three-peat.

So on March 23, 1999, Detroit acquired forward Wendel Clark, goaltender Bill Ranford and defensemen Ulf Samuelsson and Chris Chelios.

Those four deals were the talk of the NHL, with the most surprising being the acquisition of Chelios, a longtime Detroit nemesis. That trade may not have happened if the Red Wings didn’t reluctantly part with up-and-coming young defenseman Anders Eriksson.

“When Chelios became available, Cheli wanted to go to one of two or three teams, we were one of them. (Chicago Blackhawks general manager) Bob Murray wanted Anders Eriksson as part of the package,” former Red Wings general manager Ken Holland said. “Being a first-round pick and being from Sweden, we were reluctant, but you’ve got to give to get. Probably if we don’t put Eriksson into the deal, I’m not sure if there is a deal.

“We had a glut of defensemen and Anders Eriksson never really got an opportunity to take a step. We won the Cup in ’97, we won the Cup in ’98, we were going for a three-peat. They wanted Eriksson as part of the deal. Anders was put in.”

At the time of the trade, Eriksson played 151 regular season games for the Red Wings in four seasons. He was a member of Detroit’s 1998 Stanley Cup-winning team, recording five assists, a plus-seven rating and 16 penalty minutes in 18 playoff games, and felt he was beginning to establish himself on Detroit’s blue line, but he understood why he was dealt.

photo 1 (1)

15 Apr 1998: Defenseman Anders Eriksson of the Detroit Red Wings in action during a game against the Dallas Stars at the Reunion Arena in Dallas, Texas. Credit: Stephen Dunn /Allsport

“If I was Kenny (Holland) or Jim Nill, if you have an opportunity to get a Hall-of-Famer that is a veteran defenseman, I would have done it,” Eriksson said. “They made the right decision. If you look at it, I went from getting drafted, coming in and playing in the minors, come up and play against Colorado in the playoffs because (Paul) Coffey got hurt, to have a chance to do that and then win the Cup. This is all within three years.

“I ended up playing for a lot of organizations. What I’ve done is amazing. I am so happy and proud of what I’ve done.”

Yet, it’s his time with the Red Wings that Eriksson recalls most fondly. He established many lifelong friendships and still talks to Nicklas Lidstrom and Tomas Holmstrom weekly.

photo 2 (1)

DETROIT, MI - APRIL 09: From L to R Anders Eriksson #44, Mikael Samuelsson #37, Andreas Lilja #3 and Tomas Holmstrom #96 pose for a picture at center ice after the final home game ever played at Joe Louis Arena between the Detroit Red Wings and the New Jersey Devils on April 9, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images)

He is indebted to the organization and tries to return to Michigan as often as possible and is active with the Red Wings alumni. Eriksson also developed a tight bond with assistant coach Dave Lewis, which he attributes to an incident when Lewis oversaw Detroit’s defensive corps.

“Lewie was great. From being a player for a long time, being a captain and being on the bench,” Eriksson said. “I remember one of the first exhibition games against Pittsburgh, and he said, ‘Mario Lemieux, very long reach. So don’t go for the puck. He will embarrass you.’ I said, ‘I got it.’

“So I went out, he’s coming down on my left side and he dangled the puck by the boards and tried to look pretty, he does a toe drag, put the puck between my legs, I’m looking and then he goes in and shelves it. Skate back to the bench and I’m thinking I’m not going to play anymore, I’m done, I’m out.

“Dave goes, ‘How did that work out?’ ‘Not so good.’ He kept playing me. So there was that you got to learn. It was an exhibition game to learn and see. This is the National Hockey League. This is not Elite League in Sweden, this is not national team, these are the best of the best. So he gave me that little bit of rope and if he needed to, he would pull it back in.”  

Lewis recalled Eriksson as a highly skilled player with size who was not intimidated. He also remembered his unique nickname, of which he’s not sure Eriksson was ever aware.

“Anders seemed to always have two hands on his stick on the ice while skating backwards,” Lewis said. “I don’t know if it was a thing he did when he was a young player, like learning how to skate backwards as a child. But he brought it over here. I don’t know if it was Scotty (Bowman) or whoever, I would imagine it was Scotty that nicknamed him Tripod. I don’t even know if Anders knew that.

“As soon as I hear his name, I think skill, puck handling ability, passing ability, vision of the ice, ability to make a good first pass in place. He’s big, so physically he didn’t get intimidated, a skilled Swede. Low maintenance.”

These days, Eriksson lives in Florida and works in private business. He is also the co-founder of the nonprofit Florida Kings Hockey Club and is a member of its Board of Directors. He said there’s been a huge uptick in the interest of hockey in Florida over the past several years, which he credits to former Red Wings captain Steve Yzerman, who built the Tampa Bay Lightning into a Stanley Cup champion.

When asked to sum up his time in Detroit, the affable Eriksson became reflective.

“My name will always be on the Cup; it will always be in the Hall of Fame and that is the coolest thing. That is something I can show my kids and say, I’m on this,” Eriksson said. “The 25th anniversary was so much fun, to see everybody. You’re picking up where you left off. Even if it was 15-20 years ago. That’s what I love about (hockey) and that’s why I do what I do here now in Florida.

“When we won (the Cup) in Washington, my dad was there and met Slava (Fetisov). That was his favorite player. He didn’t really know what to say and do. He talks about it to this day. Those are things that are so incredible, I cherish them every time. He has all Red Wings stuff in his office. My dad is 80 now and he talks about it. ‘I remember when I talked to Slava Fetisov and he called me Big Papa.’ It is way beyond anything that my dad was part of it and saw that. That’s a huge thing for me.”

photo 3 (1)

Swedish professional ice hockey players (left to right) Nicklas Lidstrom, Tomas Holmstrom, and Anders Eriksson of the Detroit Red Wings hold the Stanley Cup trophy as they celebrate their team's victory over the Washington Capitals in four games during the championship series, Washington, DC, June 16, 1998. (Photo by John Giamundo/Getty Images)

