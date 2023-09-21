Anders Eriksson: Confidence and Skill Led to Long NHL Career

He is indebted to the organization and tries to return to Michigan as often as possible and is active with the Red Wings alumni. Eriksson also developed a tight bond with assistant coach Dave Lewis, which he attributes to an incident when Lewis oversaw Detroit’s defensive corps.

“Lewie was great. From being a player for a long time, being a captain and being on the bench,” Eriksson said. “I remember one of the first exhibition games against Pittsburgh, and he said, ‘Mario Lemieux, very long reach. So don’t go for the puck. He will embarrass you.’ I said, ‘I got it.’

“So I went out, he’s coming down on my left side and he dangled the puck by the boards and tried to look pretty, he does a toe drag, put the puck between my legs, I’m looking and then he goes in and shelves it. Skate back to the bench and I’m thinking I’m not going to play anymore, I’m done, I’m out.

“Dave goes, ‘How did that work out?’ ‘Not so good.’ He kept playing me. So there was that you got to learn. It was an exhibition game to learn and see. This is the National Hockey League. This is not Elite League in Sweden, this is not national team, these are the best of the best. So he gave me that little bit of rope and if he needed to, he would pull it back in.”

Lewis recalled Eriksson as a highly skilled player with size who was not intimidated. He also remembered his unique nickname, of which he’s not sure Eriksson was ever aware.

“Anders seemed to always have two hands on his stick on the ice while skating backwards,” Lewis said. “I don’t know if it was a thing he did when he was a young player, like learning how to skate backwards as a child. But he brought it over here. I don’t know if it was Scotty (Bowman) or whoever, I would imagine it was Scotty that nicknamed him Tripod. I don’t even know if Anders knew that.

“As soon as I hear his name, I think skill, puck handling ability, passing ability, vision of the ice, ability to make a good first pass in place. He’s big, so physically he didn’t get intimidated, a skilled Swede. Low maintenance.”

These days, Eriksson lives in Florida and works in private business. He is also the co-founder of the nonprofit Florida Kings Hockey Club and is a member of its Board of Directors. He said there’s been a huge uptick in the interest of hockey in Florida over the past several years, which he credits to former Red Wings captain Steve Yzerman, who built the Tampa Bay Lightning into a Stanley Cup champion.

When asked to sum up his time in Detroit, the affable Eriksson became reflective.

“My name will always be on the Cup; it will always be in the Hall of Fame and that is the coolest thing. That is something I can show my kids and say, I’m on this,” Eriksson said. “The 25th anniversary was so much fun, to see everybody. You’re picking up where you left off. Even if it was 15-20 years ago. That’s what I love about (hockey) and that’s why I do what I do here now in Florida.

“When we won (the Cup) in Washington, my dad was there and met Slava (Fetisov). That was his favorite player. He didn’t really know what to say and do. He talks about it to this day. Those are things that are so incredible, I cherish them every time. He has all Red Wings stuff in his office. My dad is 80 now and he talks about it. ‘I remember when I talked to Slava Fetisov and he called me Big Papa.’ It is way beyond anything that my dad was part of it and saw that. That’s a huge thing for me.”