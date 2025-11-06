Tony Hawk congratulates Ovechkin on 900th NHL goal

Alex Ovechkin received a warm welcome to the 900 Club from a fellow superstar.

Tony Hawk congratulated the Washington Capitals captain on scoring his 900th NHL goal with a special video message posted by the team on Wednesday.

“Hey, I just want to say congratulations on being the world record holder of most goals scored in the NHL, beating Wayne Gretzky,” the professional skateboarder said in the video. “I know you did that awhile ago, but now you have finally reached 900 and I know something about that, high five.

“Congratulations! I’m sure there are many more goals to be scored and if you reach 1,080, then you are going to have to talk to Tom Schaar because he’s the guy that did that rotation on the skateboard. But for now, we are in the 900 Club. Congrats, Ovi!”

In 1999, Hawk became the first professional skateboarder to land the 900 trick during the X Games V.

Ovechkin scored his milestone goal during the second period of the Capital’s game against the St. Louis Blues at Capital One Arena.

The Capitals posted a special tribute video to celebrate their captain’s career achievement.

In April, Ovechkin passed Gretzky to become the NHL’s all-time leading scorer when he scored his 895th NHL goal during a game against the New York Islanders.

