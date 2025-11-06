Ovechkin becomes 1st player in NHL history with 900 goals

WASHINGTON -- Alex Ovechkin became the first player to reach 900 NHL goals when he scored for the Washington Capitals against the St. Louis Blues at Capital One Arena on Wednesday.

He hit the milestone at 2:39 of the second period, spinning into a backhand along the goal line off a puck that came bounding off the boards, with the shot going in off the pad of St. Louis goaltender Jordan Binnington.

Ovechkin, who has three goals in 13 games this season, scored No. 898 in a 5-1 win against the Minnesota Wild on Oct. 17, then got No. 899 in a 5-1 victory at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 24.

Ovechkin broke the NHL record for goals last season when he scored No. 895 at the New York Islanders on April 6 to overtake Wayne Gretzky, who retired in 1999 with 894. The 40-year-old left wing began this season, his 21st in the NHL, with 897 goals after tying Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson for third in the League with 44 goals in 65 games last season.

Ovechkin also reached 1,500 NHL games on Oct. 25 against the Ottawa Senators, but he said before the season that 900 goals would be a more significant milestone because he was entering territory no player had reached.

"I think 1,500 games is important, but 900 goals no one has scored," Ovechkin said. "So, that's going to be very interesting and that's going to be a big number."

Ovechkin joined Gretzky and Gordie Howe (801) as the only players in NHL history to score 800 goals when he had a hat trick in a 7-3 win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Dec. 13, 2022. He became the eighth member of the NHL's 700-goal club when he scored in a 3-2 loss at the New Jersey Devils on Feb. 22, 2020, and became the 20th player to reach 600 goals by scoring in a 3-2 overtime win against the Winnipeg Jets on March 12, 2018.

Ovechkin became the 43rd player to reach 500 goals and added his 501st in a 7-1 victory against the Senators on Jan. 10, 2016.