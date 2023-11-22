News Feed

Penguins Sign Defenseman Dmitri Samorukov to a One-Year Contract

Penguins Dealing with Some Injuries

Family and Friends Talk Reilly Smith: "He's Got a Heart of Gold"

Sidney Crosby Named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week

Nedeljkovic Follows Up Goalie Goal in WBS with Huge Shutout versus Vegas

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Golden Knights (11.19.23)

Penguins Produce Better Effort in Carolina But Don't Get the Result

Alex Nedeljkovic Scores Goalie Goal in Wilkes Barre

Game Preview: Penguins at Hurricanes (11.18.23)

Letang Embracing a More Defensive Role While Continuing to Bring Offense

Sidney Crosby Creates Lasting Memory for Young Fan

Penguins Win Streak Ends in Loss to Devils

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Devils (11.16.23)

Alex Nedeljkovic Returns to Team Practice

Sidney Crosby's Hat Trick Leads Pittsburgh to Fifth Straight Win

Game Preview: Penguins at Blue Jackets (11.14.23)

Inside Scoop Penguins Team Dynamic

Penguins To Hold ‘Hockey Fights Cancer’ Night on Thursday, November 16

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Rangers (11.22.23)

The Pittsburgh Penguins look to win two in a row at home as they take on the New York Rangers on Thanksgiving Eve at 7:00 PM.

Doors open at 6:00 PM.

The game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh locally, streamed via ESPN+ out-of-market, and on the radio in the Penguins app and 105.9 the X.

Team Records: PIT (9-8-0) NYR (12-3-1)

Alex Nedeljkovic’s shutout on Sunday against Vegas marked Pittsburgh’s league-leading fifth shutout of the season. No other team has more than three shutouts in 2023.24. Pittsburgh’s fifth shutout came in its 17th game of the season, marking the fewest games required to record five shutouts in franchise history.

Nedeljkovic became the sixth goaltender in Penguins history to record his first shutout with the club in three games or fewer.

With an assist on Evgeni Malkin’s goal on Sunday against Vegas, Jake Guentzel extended his point streak to eight games (4G-8A-12PTS). Guentzel’s eight-game streak marks the second-longest point streak of his career, trailing only his career-long 18-game point streak set from Nov. 13, 2021-Jan. 11, 2022. Guentzel’s streak is the second-longest active point streak in the NHL.

Sidney Crosby leads Pittsburgh with 10 goals and 22 points on the season, which rank sixth and 13th in the league, respectively. Crosby leads the league with 19 even-strength points on the season, while his linemates Jake Guentzel (18 EVP) and Bryan Rust (16 EVP) rank second and fifth in that category, respectively.

In addition, Crosby and Rust rank second and third in the league, respectively, in even-strength goals.

