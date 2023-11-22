Game Preview: Penguins vs. Rangers (11.22.23)

Game Notes

Alex Nedeljkovic’s shutout on Sunday against Vegas marked Pittsburgh’s league-leading fifth shutout of the season. No other team has more than three shutouts in 2023.24. Pittsburgh’s fifth shutout came in its 17th game of the season, marking the fewest games required to record five shutouts in franchise history.

Nedeljkovic became the sixth goaltender in Penguins history to record his first shutout with the club in three games or fewer.

With an assist on Evgeni Malkin’s goal on Sunday against Vegas, Jake Guentzel extended his point streak to eight games (4G-8A-12PTS). Guentzel’s eight-game streak marks the second-longest point streak of his career, trailing only his career-long 18-game point streak set from Nov. 13, 2021-Jan. 11, 2022. Guentzel’s streak is the second-longest active point streak in the NHL.

Sidney Crosby leads Pittsburgh with 10 goals and 22 points on the season, which rank sixth and 13th in the league, respectively. Crosby leads the league with 19 even-strength points on the season, while his linemates Jake Guentzel (18 EVP) and Bryan Rust (16 EVP) rank second and fifth in that category, respectively.

In addition, Crosby and Rust rank second and third in the league, respectively, in even-strength goals.