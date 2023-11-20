Alex Nedeljkovic Follows Up Goalie Goal in WBS with Huge Shutout versus Vegas

Alex Nedeljkovic is making a name for himself in Pittsburgh, for almost all the right reasons.

The Northeast Ohio native celebrated a pair of wins on Sunday, watching his beloved Browns defeat the hometown Steelers before returning to NHL game action and pitching a 38-save shutout in a 3-0 victory against the defending Stanley Cup Champion Vegas Golden Knights.

“I thought Ned was solid in his first game back here. Huge effort by him,” Head Coach Mike Sullivan said.

Shutting out a team like Vegas - who entered this game with a 13-3-2 record - is a difficult task in itself, but Nedeljkovic pulled off that feat despite not having a lot of playing time going in.

He had been placed on long-term injured reserve after suffering a lower-body injury in his last start on Oct. 24 vs. Dallas, and had to miss a total of 10 NHL games and 24 calendar days.

“Ned was great. It’s like he was never out,” said Noel Acciari, who scored his first goal of the year and as a Penguin in the contest, and so did Ryan Graves, with Evgeni Malkin sealing the victory with an empty-netter. “He looked phenomenal, composed. Just very comfortable.”

It’s the second time Vegas has been held off the scoreboard this season, which was the cherry on top of a terrific weekend, as Nedeljkovic found the back of the net himself in his conditioning stint with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday in a 4-2 win over Providence. He is now the first goalie in American Hockey League history to score multiple goals, as he also did so back in 2018.

“Very exciting,” Nedeljkovic said of the tally. “It had been a while, so I was thinking about that celebration for a long time.”