Sidney Crosby Named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week

Pittsburgh Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby was named the NHL’s Third Star for the week ending Nov. 19, it was announced today.

Crosby notched seven points (5G-2A) in four games for the Penguins this past week, leading the team in goals and points in that span. Since the week began on Nov. 13, Crosby’s five goals are the most in the NHL, and only Colorado’s Cale Makar (1G-7A) has more points than his seven.

Crosby kicked off the week with his 13th career hat trick (3G-1A) in Columbus on Nov. 14, helping the Penguins extend their winning streak to five games. His hat trick tied him with teammate Evgeni Malkin (13) for the second-most hat tricks in franchise history, and third most among active players. He also had his 88th career game-winning goal that night, tying Johnny Bucyk (88) for the eighth most with a single franchise in NHL history.

The Pittsburgh captain found the scoresheet on Nov. 16 against New Jersey (1A), and then again two nights later in Carolina (2G) to extend his point streak to 11 games. Crosby’s 11-game streak was the third longest any player has recorded at any point this season, and he collected 17 points (9G-8A) overall during the streak which lasted almost a full calendar month (Oct. 24-Nov. 18). This point streak marks the 11th point streak of 10 or more games in his career, making him just the 15th player in NHL history with 11 point streaks of 10 or more games.

Through 17 games, Cosby leads Pittsburgh in goals (12) and points (22), and is one of just eight players in the NHL to pick up 10 or more goals and assists this season. The majority of his production has come at even strength, as his 19 even-strength points lead the entire NHL.