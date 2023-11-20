Family and Friends Talk Reilly Smith: "He's Got a Heart of Gold"

“It's funny, because we've all seen each other kind of grow up in a way,” Karlsson said. “Because we met six years ago, and a lot has happened since then. We've been to each other's weddings; we’ve seen each other have kids and stuff like that. So, we became really close. Obviously playing together (on the Misfit Line), we had great chemistry.”

They became hugely important players for the franchise, playing instrumental roles in Vegas’ championship run. For Smith’s part, he picked up 14 points, including the Cup-clinching goal in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final. He was the first player to receive the trophy from captain Mark Stone, and Reilly’s parents had to laugh when they thought back to the moment he lifted it.

“You know what, it was almost a different Reilly,” his dad Lester said with a smile. “We’ve never really seen Reilly let loose, and in some of those pictures, he just doesn’t care. He’s just so happy.”

While Smith does like to laugh and joke and have a good time, he doesn't have an overly big personality. Reilly tends to just go about his business, with his family describing him as highly responsible. “He would get an assignment from school and he would have it done that night, even if it wasn’t due for two weeks,” Deidre said. They also said he is somewhat quiet, especially compared to Brendan.

“I think I took up a lot of the talk in our household,” Brendan admitted with a laugh. “Our relationship I’m very proud of, and obviously last year with him winning, it was a moment that I’ll never forget. He got the ring when he was in Washington and we got to see it, so that was quite exciting, quite cool. It’s a great relationship, and I’m lucky to have him.”

Reilly feels the same way, saying that learning from two older brothers who went on to play professionally was invaluable to him. Reilly actually followed his older brothers into each of their sports during their childhoods growing up in the Toronto area, with Rory saying he was actually a better lacrosse player than a hockey player, and would have been a Hall of Famer. There’s one moment in particular from Reilly’s youth lacrosse career that his mother loves.

“He has a wonderful heart, right? So when he was 7 or 8, there was this little goalie who had difficulty making stops. Reilly was the top scorer, and he could score on him at will,” Deidre said of Reilly, who went on to be the first overall pick in the 2008 Ontario Junior Lacrosse League Draft. “Then in a championship, in a shootout, he purposely missed the net so that little goalie could have a claim. Isn’t that amazing? We were so proud of him that day.”

That feeling has only grown as Reilly has turned into not just a successful professional hockey player, but a husband, father of a beautiful baby daughter with another child on the way, and just an overall wonderful human being.

“He’s highly reflective, very humble, and the biggest heart,” Deidre said. “He has a heart of gold. Always puts other people first.”

Brendan believes that unselfishness is part of the reason Reilly has started to build chemistry with his new teammate and linemate, Evgeni Malkin. So far, Smith has six goals and 12 points through the first 17 games, while Malkin scored his ninth of the season and 18th point of the year in the 3-0 win over Vegas.

“Obviously, I'm biased, but I feel like every time Reilly’s on a line with good players, they do well,” Brendan said. “It's easy for me to say that, because like I said, I'm a big supporter. But I remember that all the way back to when he came in with Boston and playing with (Brad) Marchand and (Patrice) Bergeron, he got to slide in as a younger guy and played well. His time in Florida, same thing, and then with Vegas as well. Now here with Malkin, it seems like that's another gel.

"I think Reilly is a very complementary player. He helps out, he plays a good 200-foot game, and he gets to share the puck. I know Geno wants the puck (laughs), so the more that Reilly can get it and give it to him and put it in an elite player's hands, I think it helps them."

After last night's game, Smith walked down the hallway to the visiting locker room to say hello to his buddies. While he misses those guys and enjoyed seeing them, Smith is excited about the opportunity he has with his new team to hopefully lift that silver chalice one more time.

That was evident when he talked about going to the White House, saying it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience, but reiterating how important it was to get back with the Penguins for their tough stretch of games.

"So, grateful I got the opportunity, but moving on to bigger and better things," Smith said.