Penguins Dealing with Some Injuries

After a day off on Monday following a 3-0 shutout win over the defending champion Vegas Golden Knights, the Penguins returned to practice on Tuesday with a few players absent. Unfortunately, it wasn't because the skate was optional.

It turns out the Penguins have been hit with a few injuries heading into their Metro Division matchup with the red-hot Rangers on Thanksgiving Eve, where they won’t have at least one top-six winger, as Rickard Rakell is longer-term with an upper-body injury.

They could be without two, depending on what happens with Bryan Rust, who is being evaluated for a lower-body injury. Head Coach Mike Sullivan said he doesn’t have more information at this point on Rust, who was on the ice for the start of Tuesday’s practice before leaving early.

As for the blue line, Chad Ruhwedel is out week-to-week with a lower-body injury, and P.O Joseph remains on injured reserve with a nagging lower-body injury.

“Injuries are part of the game, and every team goes through it,” Sullivan said. “Our expectation is that we have enough to win games. I think we have depth at all the positions, and it's going to provide opportunity for others to step up here. So, we'll see where some of these injuries go. But it's part of the game, and we've got to figure out a way to navigate through it and find ways to have success.”