Penguins Dealing with Some Injuries

Rakell may have yet to find the back of the net this season, but the five-time 20-goal scorer has played all but one game on Evgeni Malkin’s line. Rust has been a huge part of the success of his line with Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel, as he’s tied for second on the team with nine goals in 17 games.
While there are a number of players in the discussion to step up and fill the void created by Rakell and potentially Rust, Sullivan listed three in particular. He began with Vinnie Hinostroza, who skated with his teammates after missing the victory over Vegas with a lower-body injury sustained on Thursday vs. New Jersey.
While Hinostroza’s six games in Pittsburgh have all come on the fourth line, he did get some reps next to Crosby during training camp, as the coaching staff feels like the speedy forward is a ‘next-effort player’ who hunts pucks down.
“I think Sid is a guy that likes playing with those types of players, that can stay on pucks and force turnovers, and just play on top of defensemen and play on top of teams where they can control the game and control territory,” Sullivan said at the time. “I think he has the ability to create momentum, I think he has the ability to create offense on any line that he's on.”
Sullivan also mentioned Alex Nylander, who earned time with Pittsburgh at the end of last season, and got an opportunity with Malkin during training camp. The 25-year-old forward has four goals and six points in his last five games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League.
“Alex is a talented kid. He's got real good offensive instincts,” Sullivan said.
Finally, Jansen Harkins is one of the main candidates in the mix. The Penguins claimed him off of waivers from Winnipeg at the end of training camp because they felt like his skating and size could bring an element of physicality and help in their puck pursuit game. Harkins played in the first four games of the season with Pittsburgh before getting re-assigned to WBS, where he’s picked up four goals and nine points in 11 games.
The Penguins claimed blueliner John Ludvig off of waivers from Florida that same day, and it looks like he’ll slot back in on the third pairing with Ryan Shea. As for why the Penguins added the 23-year-old defenseman into the group, it's because like Shea, he brings a different dimension to the group. This would be his first NHL game action in a month, as Ludvig suffered a concussion in his NHL debut on Oct. 24 versus Dallas.
“He was so excited to play his first NHL game, I thought he was playing really well in that first part of the game there,” Sullivan during the blueliner’s rehab process.
The Penguins will be back on the ice for morning skate on Wednesday morning ahead of their matchup with the Rangers. Stay tuned for more potential updates.