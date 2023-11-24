News Feed

Game Preview: Penguins at Sabres (11.24.23)

Gameday_A_1124_BUF_WEB
By Pittsburgh Penguins
@penguins

The Penguins look to pick up a road win as they take on the Buffalo Sabres at 6:00 PM.

The game will be available to watch on TNT and Max. Fans can listen to the game on the Penguins app and on 105.9 the X.

Team Records: PIT (9-9-0) BUF (8-9-2)

Game Notes

Sidney Crosby leads Pittsburgh in goals (12), points (22), is second in multi-point games (5) this season, and has registered points in 15 of 18 games this season (83.3%). Crosby was also named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week for the week ending Nov. 19 after leading the Penguins and ranking second in the NHL with seven points (5G-2A) in four games. Crosby, who ranks 15th in NHL history with 1,524 points (562G-962A), is just two goals shy of cracking the top-25 list for most goals in NHL history

Crosby is one of 11 players in NHL history to record 50 assists against Buffalo, and is two points shy of tying Wayne Gretzky (83) for the seventh-most points against the Sabres in NHL history. 

The Penguins have been one of the NHL’s best teams at 5-on-5 play this season. Pittsburgh’s 43 goals for at 5-on-5 are tied for sixth in the NHL, and the Penguins have the NHL’s top-two point scorers at even strength: Crosby (19), Jake Guentzel (18).

Erik Karlsson has been one of the NHL’s most productive defensemen on the road as he’s notched 12 points (2G-11A) in eight games. His 11 assists are tied for first in the league among blueliners and his 1.50 points-per-game average leads all NHL defensemen on the road.

The Penguins enter tonight’s game with wins in four of their last five road games.

Pittsburgh has made a habit of tallying the first goal of the game this season, as they’ve scored first in 14 of 18 contests, a figure that is tied for first in the NHL.

Pittsburgh’s top line of Sidney Crosby, Jake Guentzel and Bryan Rust have dominated play through the early part of the 2023.24 campaign. Crosby (12G-10A), Guentzel (6G-15A) and Rust (9G-7A) rank first, second and fifth in points on Pittsburgh, respectively. Per moneypuck.com, no line in the NHL has scored more goals while on the ice together at 5-on-5 than the Penguins’ trio.

