Power Play Can't Find a Timely Goal in 1-0 Loss to Red-Hot Rangers

The Penguins knew they had a tough test ahead of them with the red-hot New York Rangers in town. While Tristan Jarry turned in an excellent performance, veteran goaltender Jonathan Quick – who signed a one-year deal with the Rangers in the offseason and got the nod over Igor Shesterkin – also played well.

He kept the Penguins from converting any of their chances, helping his team come away with a 1-0 victory. The Blueshirts are now 13, 3 and 1 on the season, while the Penguins are 9-9.

“I thought it was a tight game,” Kris Letang said. “I just think they defended well, there's a reason why they’re first in our division. It was tough to get to the net and get quality chances. We had some zone time, we had looks, but they did a good job of defending and pushing us to the outside.

“Obviously, there's things to improve and things to clean up, but it was a weird game, you know? They come with that left wing lock, kind of wait for your mistakes. Sometimes we can add more pace to the game, so I think maybe if we do a better job at imposing the pace and kind of come with speed, that will help us out.”

While the Penguins feel they have enough depth to win games regardless of who is in their lineup, they had the added challenge of facing this team after getting dealt with an influx of injuries following their 3-0 win over Vegas on Sunday. Most notably, top-six wingers Bryan Rust (day-to-day, lower body) and Rickard Rakell (longer term, upper-body) were ruled out for the contest.

Drew O’Connor moved up to Sidney Crosby’s line, with Vinnie Hinostroza slotting into the spot he vacated on the third line. Alex Nylander skated with Evgeni Malkin and Reilly Smith, and appeared to get the Penguins on the board after they gave up the opening goal for the first time since Oct. 28 vs. Ottawa.

Unfortunately, the tally got overturned after the Rangers used their coach’s challenge to successfully argue it was offsides. From there, while the Penguins penalty kill shut down the Rangers on the man-advantage, Pittsburgh’s power play couldn’t come up with a timely goal despite five total opportunities on the night.