Game Preview: Penguins at Bruins (03.09.24)

Gameday_A_0309_BOS_WEB
By Pittsburgh Penguins
@penguins

The Penguins hit the road for one game in a matchup with the Boston Bruins at TD Garden today at 3:00 PM.

The game will be available to watch on ABC and ESPN+. Fans can listen to the game on the Penguins app and on 105.9 the X.

The alternate presentation of the Penguins-Bruins game will feature real-time, virtually-recreated animation of players and both teams modeled after characters on Disney Channel’s hit animated series “Big City Greens.” ESPN+, Disney Channel, Disney XD, and Disney+ will present the live, animated telecast. More information is available below.

Team Records: PIT (28-25-8) BOS (37-13-15)

Boston is 37-13-15 this season, with a 20-7-6 record at home. Prior to the trade deadline, the Bruins acquired Patrick Maroon, Andrew Peeke, and also signed Parker Wotherspoon to a contract extension. Pavel Zacha enters today's contest on a three-game point streak (3G-1A-4 Pts). The Bruins have the league's eighth-best power play (23.7%) and penalty kill (81.8%).

Related Links

Big City Greens

The alternate presentation, available to watch on ESPN+, Disney Channel, Disney XD, and Disney+, will leverage tracking technology to recreate the action on the ice as it is happening while featuring “Big City Greens” characters skating alongside animated versions of the NHL players. Highlights for this year’s animated telecast:

  • The presentation will blend two types of tracking technologies – NHL EDGE positional data (NHL Puck and Player tracking) and Hawk-Eye Innovations optical tracking – to create more dynamic player and character movement to help fans better visualize detailed limb and stick movement and mannerisms.
  • With the blessing of captains Brad Marchand and Sidney Crosby, “Big City Greens’” very own Gramma will coach the Bruins, while her grandson, Cricket, will coach the Penguins.
  • The ESPN commentators calling the action on the animated telecast – Drew Carter, Kevin Weekes and Arda Öcal – will wear virtual reality headsets for motion capture, to immerse them in the animated environment of Times Circle.
  • “Big City Greens” voice talent will also be featured in the presentation, including creator and executive producer Chris Houghton (Cricket), Marieve Herington (Tilly), Zeno Robinson (Remy), Artemis Pebdani (Gramma) and creator and executive producer Shane Houghton (various characters).
  • The two intermissions of the game will feature an animated skills competition between the “Big City Greens” characters.

Game Notes

Sidney Crosby has 71 points (19G-52A) in 57 career games against the Bruins, which includes 30 points (7G-23A) over his last 26 contests. No active player in the NHL has more points against Boston than Crosby.

Crosby (582) enters tonight’s game one goal shy of tying Wayne Gretzky (583) for the seventh-most goals with a single franchise in NHL history.

Crosby, who leads the Penguins with 63 points (32G-31A) in 61 games, is still producing at an elite rate in his 19th season. The 36-year-old Crosby has one of the highest point-per-game averages in NHL history from a player’s 35th birthday and on (trailing only Mario Lemieux, Frank Mahovlich, and Wayne Gretzky).

Sidney Crosby’s 817 faceoff wins lead the NHL this season by 132 more than the Rangers’ Vincent Trocheck’s 685 faceoff wins, ranking second.

Kris Letang and Erik Karlsson have had success against Boston in their careers. The duo ranks second and fourth in points among active defensemen against the Bruins, respectively. Letang leads all active defensemen in assists (24) against the Bruins.

On Thursday night, the Penguins acquired forward Michael Bunting along with forward prospects Ville Koivunen, Vasily Ponomarev, Cruz Lucius and conditional 2024 first-round and fifth-round draft picks from the Carolina Hurricanes in Exchange for Jake Guentzel and Ty Smith.

Bunting, 28, has skated in 60 games this season with the Hurricanes and tallied 13 goals, 23 assists and 36 points. His 13 goals rank fifth on the team, while his assist and point totals both rank sixth. The forward has tallied six power-play goals and a career-high 16 power-play points, which rank third and second on the team, respectively.

Bunting has played in parts of five NHL seasons split between the Arizona Coyotes, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Hurricanes. In 247 career games, Bunting has recorded 70 goals, 92 assists, 162 points, 18 power-play goals, eight game-winning goals, and a plus-32. The forward has also tallied two goals, three assists, and five points in 13 playoff games, all with the Maple Leafs.

Lars Eller has recorded 23 points (16G-7A) in 50 career games against Boston. His 16 goals against them are his most versus any one team.

Rickard Rakell has 15 points (7G-8A) in 17 games played against the Bruins, which includes four multi-point efforts.

The Penguins own an overall record of 382-87-45 when both Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin record a point in a game.

Over the course of their careers, Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin have been dominant in day games. The duo rank first and third, respectively, in points in day games among active players, and only Alex Ovechkin (91) has more goals in day games than them.

Crosby has been finding the back of the net at a consistent pace. He is tied for 11th in the NHL in goals (32). Crosby has been especially dangerous on the road, picking up 33 points (19G-14A) in 30 road games. His 19 goals on the road are fifth in the NHL.

Marcus Pettersson is quietly putting together the best campaign of his career. Pettersson (3G-21A) is one point shy of tying his single-season high in points of 25 (2G-23A) set in 84 games in 2018.19. The defenseman is also three assists short of setting a single-season high in assists.

Over his past 11 games, Pettersson has tallied five points (1G-4A). His seven multi-point outings on the this season rank second among team defensemen behind only Erik Karlsson (9).

Recent News

Dubas speaks to the media.

Away Game Triggers

0124_AWAY_trigger

News Feed

Penguins Had Better Energy, But Struggled with Details in Boston

Meet the New Penguins: Bunting and Three Prospects Join the Fold

Dubas Talks Deadline; Tough Decision to Trade Guentzel

Penguins Acquire Goaltender Ludovic Waeber and a Conditional 2025 Seventh-Round Pick from the Florida Panthers in Exchange for Goaltender Magnus Hellberg

Penguins Acquire 2027 Fourth-Round Draft Pick in Exchange for Chad Ruhwedel

Guentzel “Earned Everything He Got” During Time with Penguins

Penguins Acquire Forwards Michael Bunting, Ville Koivunen, Vasily Ponomarev, Cruz Lucius and Conditional 2024 First-Round and Fifth-Round Draft Picks from the Carolina Hurricanes in Exchange for Jake Guentzel and Ty Smith

Penguins Fall to the Capitals In Last Game Before Trade Deadline

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Capitals (03.07.24)

Penguins Respond with Win over Columbus After Tough Road Trip

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Blue Jackets (03.05.24)

Penguins, Covestro and Carnegie Mellon Partner for Seventh Annual 'Rethink the Rink' Make-A-Thon

Penguins Get Outplayed in Edmonton

Penguins Beat Themselves in Calgary

Game Preview: Penguins at Oilers (03.03.24)

Game Preview: Penguins at Flames (03.02.24)

EMILIOOOO!

Penguins Lack Finish in Seattle

Carter’s Family Surprises Jeff for 1,300th Game

Game Preview: Penguins at Kraken (02.29.24)

Resilient Penguins Get Another Gutsy Win in Vancouver

Penguins to Celebrate Women’s History During the Month of March

Game Preview: Penguins at Canucks (02.27.24)

Rust Continuing to Be Evaluated; Smith Moves Up with Crosby

Penguins Victorious in High-Stakes Battle of PA

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Flyers (02.25.24)

Bemstrom Should Bring Offensive Dimension to Help Penguins

Gram Zammers Bring New Life to Penguins Games

Penguins Come Together For Much-Needed Win Over Montreal

Penguins Acquire Forward Emil Bemstrom from the Columbus Blue Jackets in Exchange for Alex Nylander and a Conditional 2026 Sixth-Round Draft Pick

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Canadiens (02.22.24)

Dubas Addresses State of the Penguins Ahead of Trade Deadline

Penguins Show No Quit in Disappointing Divisional Loss

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Islanders (02.20.24)

Penguins Invite Briere Family to Jagr's Jersey Retirement

Phillips Bumps Up as Penguins Make Changes

Jaromir Jagr's Jersey Retirement Speech

It's a Jagr Night in Pittsburgh: Penguins Raise No. 68 to the Rafters

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Kings (02.18.24)

Practicing with Jaromir Jagr a Thrill for Penguins

An Evening with Jaromir Jagr

Penguins Claim Forward Matthew Phillips off of Waivers

‘NHL Big City Greens Classic’ returns with Penguins, Bruins on March 9

Revisiting Jagr's Rookie Year

Jagr's Magnetism (and Mullet) Huge Part of His Legend

Celebrate 68: Looking at Jaromir Jagr’s Legacy

Crosby Sets the Tone in Response Win Over Chicago

Penguins Recall Three Players and Place Jake Guentzel on Injured Reserve

Game Preview: Penguins at Blackhawks (02.15.24)

Pittsburgh's 5-2 Loss to Florida "Hard to Evaluate"