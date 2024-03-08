Dubas Talks Deadline; Tough Decision to Trade Guentzel

“Jake's an unbelievable guy, both on and off the ice,” Bryan Rust said. “I think it’s fairly difficult to realize this and come to the realization that this is all kind of going down. Obviously, my first experience with this in nine or ten years, however long it's been. So, it's a bit of an odd situation.

“Jake and I were very close. Our families were close off the ice. So, it's something that is going to be a bit of an adjustment. But obviously, he's going a really good team with a really good opportunity to do something special. So obviously, wish him all the best, and he'll be missed.”

“Last couple weeks, I think probably we know something is going to happen, and I think he understands too. It’s tough, of course,” Evgeni Malkin said. “Everybody likes him. He’s an amazing player, for sure. I want to just say good luck to him, you know? He’s a nice guy, great player, and I hope he scores many goals.”

Dubas repeatedly mentioned how he knows nobody is happy with the situation right now, and doesn’t expect people to agree with it, as he completely understands where they’re coming from.

“He’s a very popular player in the room, in the community,” Dubas said. “I think in this position, you have to make these types of decisions, knowing that they're not going to be popular to anybody, and that's part of the job. It can be lonely, and a lot of people can be upset at you a lot as you go along. But you still have to make the decisions that you think are best for the group regardless of how they're perceived, and do what's right for the Penguins.”

Dubas said the Penguins attempted to sign Guentzel prior to the season, but when it didn’t happen, he chose to keep their positioning and options open after the year began.

“The way that I have to look at it is, do I believe in the group? Yes, I do. I think we showed that in the summer trying to improve it every way we can. We can argue about the success of those transactions and moves, and that's fine,” Dubas said. “But once it starts, my job is to take care of the long-term of the group. When we couldn't get to that point – and I don't blame them for one second if they think that maybe we should have gone further – I think Jake deserves all that he gets.

“So, if there's any blame to go on that, I would take it myself, but I viewed it at that point as, once we got to a certain level, that we had to then go through the year and see the way that the year went. In the event that we’re in the spot that we're in, or we had a lot of injuries and we weren't in the mix, (then) we would have the ability to move either Jake or others to begin to recoup some assets.”