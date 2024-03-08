Penguins Acquire Goaltender Ludovic Waeber and a Conditional 2025 Seventh-Round Pick from the Florida Panthers in Exchange for Goaltender Magnus Hellberg

030824_Trade_Hellberg_Waeber16x9
By Pittsburgh Penguins
@penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired goaltender Ludovic Waeber and a conditional 2025 seventh-round draft pick from the Florida Panthers in exchange for goaltender Magnus Hellberg, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

Waeber is signed through the 2023-24 season and carries an average annual value of $950,000 at the NHL level.

Waeber, 27, has played 15 games with the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League this season, going 6-6-0 with a 3.09 goals-against average and .887 save percentage. He also suited up for one game with the Florida Everblades of the ECHL this season.

Prior to this season, the 6-foot-1, 176-pound goaltender spent the previous six seasons in the Swiss National League, Switzerland’s top professional hockey league, split between HC Fribourg-Gotteron and ZSC Lions. Last season, the undrafted goaltender appeared in 19 games with the ZSC Lions, posting two shutouts, a .914 save percentage and 2.50 goals-against average.

The Fribourg, Switzerland native has represented his home country at the 2013 World Under-18 Championship, as well as two World Junior Championships (2015 & ’16).

