Three Home Games Highlight Penguins Pre-Olympics Schedule

The Pittsburgh Penguins, who currently sit in second place in the Metropolitan Division with a 26-14-11 record, will host three games at PPG Paints Arena over the next five days before departing on a two-game road trip which leads into the NHL’s three-week-long Olympic Break. The Penguins are coming off of a perfect 4-0-0 road trip and have points in each of their last seven games entering the weekend slate. Tickets for all three games are available at www.ticketmaster.com/penguins.

The action kicks off tomorrow, January 29 with a marquee matchup against 2023 no. 1 overall pick Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks on ‘Hockey Talks’ night – an NHL-wide initiative to break the stigma surrounding mental health. Tickets start at just $46, and special ticket packages are also available for Pickleball Night, which comes with a Penguins branded pickleball paddle and cover, as well as college series specials featuring co-branded quarter zips for Duquesne University, Point Park University and Waynesburg University. Pittsburgh is 11-6-6 against Western Conference opponents this season.

On Saturday, Jan. 31, the New York Rangers come to town as the Penguins hold their 2016 Stanley Cup Championship Reunion, featuring a special pre-game ceremony to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the 2016 Champions. All fans in attendance will receive a commemorative championship ring, presented by PPG. Puck drop is set for 3:30 PM, with PPG Paints Arena doors opening at 2:00 PM. Tickets to the game are available here. The game will be nationally televised on ABC, with a pre-game special airing locally on WTAE.

The Penguins close out their three-game homestand on Monday, February 2 against the Ottawa Senators with a ‘Global Greats Send Off’, honoring the players on Pittsburgh’s roster who will be representing their respective countries at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. The game doubles as the team’s annual ‘Black History Game’, where all fans in attendance will receive a rally towel presented by CNX. A special ticket package for the game, featuring a Black History Hockey Shirt, designed by local artist, Cue Perry, can be found here.

With the recent storm and cold temperatures expected this weekend, we encourage fans to allow extra time for travel to the arena and take the following steps to help ensure a quick and efficient entry into PPG Paints Arena: