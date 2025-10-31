Game Preview: 11.01.25 at Winnipeg Jets

The Penguins continue along their four-game road trip as they head to Winnipeg to take on the Jets at Canada Life Centre. Puck drop is set for 3:00 PM ET.

This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 The X and on the Penguins app.

Team Records: PIT (8-2-2), WPG (8-3-0)

The Penguins are 17-7-0 in their last 24 meetings with the Jets. The Penguins have scored three or more goals in six of their last nine games against the Jets overall. Pittsburgh is 4-2-0 in its last six visits to Canada Life Centre.