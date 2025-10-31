Game Preview: 11.01.25 at Winnipeg Jets

The Penguins continue along their four-game road trip as they head to Winnipeg to take on the Jets at Canada Life Centre. Puck drop is set for 3:00 PM ET.

This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 The X and on the Penguins app.

Team Records: PIT (8-2-2), WPG (8-3-0)

The Penguins are 17-7-0 in their last 24 meetings with the Jets. The Penguins have scored three or more goals in six of their last nine games against the Jets overall. Pittsburgh is 4-2-0 in its last six visits to Canada Life Centre.

GAME NOTES

Kris Letang (6G-24A) is tied with Alex Pietrangelo (6G-24A) for the second-most points against the Jets among active defensemen behind Roman Josi (8G-28A).

Erik Karlsson has 28 points (3G-25A) in 34 career games against the Jets. His 0.82 points-per-game average versus Winnipeg ranks fourth among all active defensemen (min. 10 GP).

St. Adolphe, Manitoba native Owen Pickering, who grew up roughly 30 minutes from downtown Winnipeg, is looking to play his first game at Canada Life Centre.

Pittsburgh’s penalty kill has allowed just one power-play goal against over its last four games (12-for-13, 92.3%).

The Penguins have four players averaging a point per game or better this season (Evgeni Malkin, 1.42; Sidney Crosby, 1.25; Justin Brazeau, 1.00; Bryan Rust, 1.00). Only the Vegas Golden Knights (5) have more such players.

BEASTS OF THE EAST

The Penguins closed out October with a 4-1 win over the Wild on Thursday night, pushing their record to 8-2-2. There have only been two seasons in team history where the Penguins picked up more wins in October.

The team’s 18 points this month are the second-most points in the month of October in franchise history (2009-10, 22).

As of Oct. 31, the Penguins ranked first overall in the league standings for the first time since Dec. 28, 2016 (min. 10 GP).

POINT STREAKIN’

The Penguins have points in eight consecutive games (7-0-2) dating back to Oct. 16, which is the longest active point streak in the league. During this span, no team has picked up more points in the standings than Pittsburgh (14) and the team ranks near the top of the league in multiple categories.

MALK-A-MANIA

Evgeni Malkin continues to defy physics, logic and father time. After recording an assist on Thursday night in Minnesota, Malkin boosted his point total to a team-leading 17 (3G-14A) on the year. Malkin’s 17 points are tied for third in the NHL and are the second-most in NHL history through 12 games by a player age 39 or older.

Malkin has picked up points in all but two games this season (10/12, 83.3%) and has recorded multiple points in half of his games played (6/12, 50%). His 14 assists lead the NHL.

TRUSTY RUSTY

Bryan Rust scored a goal and picked up an assist on Thursday night, extending his point streak to five games (4G-4A). Rust’s five-game point streak is the second-longest point streak by a Penguin this season.

A point tomorrow would tie the longest point streak of Rust’s career, previously set three times and most recently from Mar. 24-Apr. 2, 2024 (5G-4A).

OFFENSE FROM THE DEFENSE

Pittsburgh’s blueline led the way in Minnesota on Thursday night, accounting for one goal and four points (1G-3A), with Ryan Shea (1G-1A) and Kris Letang (2A) each notching multi-point efforts in the win. It marked Shea’s second multi-point effort in his last nine games, and pushed his point total to seven, establishing a new career high (2G-5A).

Only three teams have more points from their defensemen than the Penguins.

GOALS GALORE

Pittsburgh’s offense has been firing on all cylinders to start the season. The team’s 44 rank first in the NHL, and the Penguins have the second-best power play in the league (31.0%).

FRANCHISE STAPLE

Kris Letang enters tomorrow's game one point from tying Hall-of-Famer Doug Wilson for the ninth-most points by a defenseman with one team in NHL history.

ALL THE STOPS

Goaltender Arturs Silovs looks to get the call in net tomorrow against the Jets. This season on the road, Silovs 2-0-1 and has allowed just four goals in three games (1.30 goals-against average and a .956 save percentage). Silovs’ save percentage on the road ranks first in the NHL (min. 2 road GP).

JARRY CLOSING IN ON 300 GP

Goaltender Tristan Jarry enters tomorrow one game played shy of 300 in his career. Jarry, who has gone 157-98-31 with a 2.74 goals-against average, a .910 save percentage and 22 shutouts, is looking to become just the third goaltender in franchise history to reach 300 games with the team along with Marc-Andre Fleury (691) and Tom Barasso (460).

Jarry’s 157 wins are the most in franchise history through 300 games, and he ranks seventh among all active goaltenders in wins through 300 games.

JARRY AND THE JETS

Goaltender Tristan Jarry has played some of his best hockey of his career against the Winnipeg Jets. The goaltender is 5-2-0 with a 1.42 goals-against average, a .951 save percentage and two shutouts in seven games. Jarry has allowed two or fewer goals in six of his seven starts, and his goals-against average and save percentage are both best against any one team.

NO FLY ZONE

Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby are statistically two of the most productive players in NHL history on a point-per-game basis against the Winnipeg Jets.

Three of Malkin’s eight five-point performances in his career have come against the Jets/Thrashers franchise.

2526_Trigger_Away

