Game Preview: 10.30.25 at Minnesota Wild

By Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins continue along their four-game road trip as they head to Minnesota to take on the Wild at Grand Casino Arena. Puck drop is set for 8 PM.

This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 The X and on the Penguins app.

Team Records: PIT (7-2-2), MIN (3-5-3)

The Penguins enter tomorrow's game with points in 11 of their last 13 games versus the Wild (10-2-1). The Penguins are 14-5-1 in the last 20 games played against the Wild dating back to Nov. 4, 2014. The Penguins have won five of their last six games on the road at the Grand Casino Arena against the Wild dating back to Dec. 31, 2018.

GAME NOTES

QUICK HITS

Kris Letang has recorded a point in eight of his last 10 games against Minnesota (3G-7A) and has 20 points (4G-16A) in 24 career games versus them.

Evgeni Malkin has had a hot hand against the Wild in his career with 12 goals and 15 assists in 22 career games played against them. He’s scored the game-winning goal in two of his last eight games against Minnesota.

Tommy Novak, a native of St. Paul, Minnesota, has six points (1G-5A) in ten career games against his hometown team.

Philip Tomasino has picked up five points (2G-3A) in eight career games against the Minnesota Wild. Two of his 14 career multi-point efforts have come against them.

A win tomorrow would mark just the 12th time in franchise history, and first time since 2016-17 (8-2-2), that the Penguins accumulated eight or more wins in their first 12 games of a season.

POINT STREAKIN’

The Penguins have points in seven consecutive games (5-0-2) dating back to Oct. 16, which is the longest active point streak in the league. During this span, no team has picked up more points in the standings than Pittsburgh (12) and the team ranks near the top of the league in multiple categories.

DYNAMIC DUO

Sidney Crosby (8G-7A) and Evgeni Malkin (3G-13A) are turning back to the clock with their play through 11 games this year. Malkin’s 16 points are tied for fourth in the NHL, while Crosby’s 15 points are tied for eighth. Only two sets of teammates in the NHL have more combined points than their 31.

THE OL’ BRAZZLE DAZZLE

Justin Brazeau kicked off the scoring for the Penguins on Tuesday, notching his sixth goal of the season. The goal extends Brazeau’s point streak to three games (1G-3A), tying his career-long point streak previously set twice (most recently Dec. 3-7, 2024, 1G-3A). No off-season acquisition by any team has more goals (6) or points (12) than Brazeau.

HOW SWEDE IT IS

Erik Karlsson has nine assists (9A) over his last seven games dating back to Oct. 16. In that span, no NHL player has more assists than him.

ALL THE APPLES

Evgeni Malkin has picked up points in all but two games this season (9/11, 82%) and has recorded multiple points in over half of his games played (6/11, 55%). Malkin’s 16 points are tied for fourth in the NHL, while only one player has more assists than his 13.

GOALS GALORE

Pittsburgh’s offense has been firing on all cylinders to start the season. The team’s 40 rank second in the NHL, and the Penguins have the fifth-best power play in the league (28.6%).

BLUELINE BLITZ

Defenseman Kris Letang enters tomorrow's game one point shy of tying Hall-of-Famer Rob Blake for the 22nd-most points in NHL history among defensemen.

Blake would be the 34th defenseman currently enshrined in the Hockey Hall-of-Fame that Letang has recorded more points than once he notches point no. 778.

THE WILD SIDE

From a production standpoint on a per-game basis, Sidney Crosby has been one of the best players against the Minnesota Wild. His points-per-game production against Minnesota is currently tied for first in NHL history (min. 10 GP).

Crosby has 24 points (9G-15A) in his last 12 games against the Wild and has 13 multi-point efforts in 26 career games against them. Of those 13 multi-point games, seven of them were three-point nights or better.

Pittsburgh defenseman Erik Karlsson has notched nine goals, 27 assists and 36 points in 31 career games against the Wild. Only Roman Josi (16) and Jakob Chychrun (10) have scored more goals against Minnesota among defensemen in NHL history, and Karlsson’s 1.17 points-per-game average against them is highest in league history among blueliners (min. 10 GP)

