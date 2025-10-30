Game Preview: 10.30.25 at Minnesota Wild

The Penguins continue along their four-game road trip as they head to Minnesota to take on the Wild at Grand Casino Arena. Puck drop is set for 8 PM.

This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 The X and on the Penguins app.

Team Records: PIT (7-2-2), MIN (3-5-3)

The Penguins enter tomorrow's game with points in 11 of their last 13 games versus the Wild (10-2-1). The Penguins are 14-5-1 in the last 20 games played against the Wild dating back to Nov. 4, 2014. The Penguins have won five of their last six games on the road at the Grand Casino Arena against the Wild dating back to Dec. 31, 2018.