Musings: A Wild Finish in Philly

Did you get an explanation on Sid at the end? It looked like you were yelling on the bench, ‘That's wrong, that's wrong.’ Yeah, I’ll just leave that between me and the refs. Just keep quiet on that one.

On the illegal substitution with Malkin, did you think he left the bench too early? You feel like it was the right call to advocate for the illegal substitution? Yeah, we left too early.

In terms of the game, looked like the second period was a bit of a struggle for you guys. What changed in the third period to kind of find some rhythm? In the third period, I thought we got back to what’s been working, what was working there in the second and third period there against St. Louis. I thought we were playing north, we were playing fast, guys were supporting each other. I thought it got away from us there in the second, for way too long. I think it's just, we need to be more consistent with that. A lot of it just has to do with I think everybody kind of being on the same page. A lot of it starts with our puck movement and just the puck support. In the second period, we just kind of got too stretched out. So now, when we do get the puck, we're not really in good positions there to continue to move up ice. When that's happening, now you're defending more, and it can be an ugly cycle. And that's what we saw in the second period. I thought we got back to more of the game that we want to play there in the third period. But again, we want to be more consistent with the overall play.

The other side of that is your goalie really kept you in that game and stole a point for you tonight, especially in the second and third period. Can you talk about just how well he played? Yeah, he made some big saves there. I think especially in the second period. There was definitely some in the third, but the second especially, I thought there was a lot coming at us, and we weren't generating as much as we want to. And so, he came up big there.

I know you expect a lot from your veteran stars, but are you amazed at how much production you've gotten from them so far? I wouldn't say amazed. I mean, yeah, these guys have been playing at a very high level for a very long time. They're continuing to do it, and I think we're also getting contributions from other guys throughout the lineup. And we need that. We need it to be everybody. And so, am I surprised that we're getting that from them? I'm not. We need to make sure, though, it also continues to be contributions from everybody. That goal Braz scores, that was a big one there to start the game, and obviously it ended up factoring in to help us get a point. And on different nights, it's other guys that are chipping in. Those guys hold themselves to a very high level. They're going to continue to. That's not going to change. We need other guys, also, to be coming in and making those contributions, which a lot of nights we have had. So, again – third period was better, second period, we got a lot to clean up there.

When Sid was ineligible for the shootout, what led you to go with Ville to shoot third? Just knowing his past. Going through, talking with (WBS Head Coach) Kirk McDonald prior to the year. I don't know if he had an actual shootout yet this year, he had a penalty shot. So, we've seen it before. Obviously, we're going to have a little bit of background on each guy and how they've done, and thought we’d put him out there.

Overtime can be a bit of a roller coaster. Have you ever experienced one as wild as this, with two goals taken off the board, and little taste of the Flyers rivalry there? I mean, you've seen some kind of crazy ones with the up and back. With the special teams, the one that got called back on us, like, I think kind of quickly saw the reason why. And then obviously, the other one I thought was that was pretty clear offsides. They got that right pretty quickly. So, I think you factor in both teams having a power play opportunity, it changes I guess the feel of the overtime quite a bit in that respect. So yeah, and then at the end of the game, it is what it is.