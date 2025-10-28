Game Preview: 10.28.25 at Philadelphia Flyers

The Penguins hit the road for a four-game road trip as they head to Philadelphia to take on the Flyers at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Puck drop is set for 6 PM.

This game will be available to watch on ESPN. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 the X and on the Penguins app.

Team Records: PIT (7-2-1), PHI (4-3-1)

Pittsburgh has points in nine of their last 11 games against Philadelphia (7-2-2). The Penguins are 13-5-3 in their last 21 games played against the Flyers. Pittsburgh has points in five of its last eight road games in Philadelphia (4-3-1).

GAME NOTES

Bryan Rust has 25 points (11G-14A) in 35 career games against Philadelphia, which includes 10 points in his last eight games (4G-6A).

Since entering the league in 2006-07, no defenseman has more points against the Flyers than Kris Letang (54). He has points in 14 of his last 21 games (5G-13A) against Philadelphia. His plus-33 versus the Flyers is second in NHL history behind Bobby Orr (+37).

Last night, Parker Wotherspoon notched his first goal with Pittsburgh and was a career-high plus-4. Wotherspoon’s plus-7 on the year is tied for the team lead.

Evgeni Malkin has picked up 95 points (32G-63A) in 77 career games against the Flyers. The New York Islanders (97) are the only team he’s notched more points against than Philadelphia.

No player on Pittsburgh’s roster at any point this season has logged under 10:00 of time on ice in a game under Head Coach Dan Muse.

ALL THE STOPS

Goaltender Arturs Silovs looks to get the call in net for the second half of Pittsburgh’s back-to-back. This season on the road, Silovs is undefeated, going 2-0-0 and allowed just two goals in two games (1.00 goals-against average and a .965 save percentage). Silovs’ save percentage on the road ranks first in the NHL (min. 2 road GP).

ALL THE APPLES

Evgeni Malkin enters tonight’s game riding a seven-game point streak (3G-8A) and leads Pittsburgh in assists (13) and points (16) on the year. His seven-game point streak is tied for the third-longest such streak in the league.

Malkin’s 13 assists and 16 points lead the NHL.

HOW SWEDE IT IS

Erik Karlsson has nine assists (9A) over his last six games dating back to Oct. 16. In that span, no NHL player has more assists than him.

WE’RE GOING STREAKIN’

The Penguins enter tonight’s game having won three-consecutive road games. A win tonight would give Pittsburgh its first four-game road winning streak since going 4-0-0 from Nov. 4-14, 2023. Below is a look at the Penguins team ranks on the road this season.

Sixteen different skaters have recorded a point, and 10 players have notched multiple points on the road so far this season.

GOALS GALORE

Pittsburgh’s offense has been firing on all cylinders to start the season. The team’s 38 goals lead the NHL, and the Penguins have the second-best power play in the league (33.3%).

Fifteen different Penguins have found the back of the net this season, while eight of them have scored multiple goals.

THE 1,700 CLUB

Last night, Sidney Crosby (1G-2A) became the ninth player in NHL history to 1,700 points, and accomplished the feat in the fourth-fewest games required

MULTI-POINT MADNESS

Last night, Sidney Crosby surpassed Mario Lemieux for the team record, and sole possession of sixth place on the NHL’s all-time multi-point list.

CLIMBING THE RANKS

Evgeni Malkin is on the cusp of moving up the NHL’s all-time goal list.

BLUELINE BLITZ

Defenseman Kris Letang enters tonight’s game one point shy of tying Hall-of-Famer Rob Blake for the 22nd-most points in NHL history among defensemen.

Blake would be the 34th defenseman currently enshrined in the Hockey Hall-of-Fame that Letang has recorded more points than once he notches point no. 778.

THE WIZARD OF CROS

Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby has done some of his best work against the Philadelphia Flyers throughout his career. In 90 career games, Crosby has 56 goals, 78 assists and 134 points. His 56 goals and his 134 points are the most in NHL history versus Philadelphia.

Crosby enters tonight’s game with points in 18 of his last 21 games versus Philadelphia (14G-18A). Going back further, Crosby has 50 points (20G-30A) in his last 31 games against them, which includes points in 26 of those 31 games.

