Game Preview: 10.28.25 at Philadelphia Flyers

GAME NOTES

Bryan Rust has 25 points (11G-14A) in 35 career games against Philadelphia, which includes 10 points in his last eight games (4G-6A).

Since entering the league in 2006-07, no defenseman has more points against the Flyers than Kris Letang (54). He has points in 14 of his last 21 games (5G-13A) against Philadelphia. His plus-33 versus the Flyers is second in NHL history behind Bobby Orr (+37).

Last night, Parker Wotherspoon notched his first goal with Pittsburgh and was a career-high plus-4. Wotherspoon’s plus-7 on the year is tied for the team lead.

Evgeni Malkin has picked up 95 points (32G-63A) in 77 career games against the Flyers. The New York Islanders (97) are the only team he’s notched more points against than Philadelphia.

No player on Pittsburgh’s roster at any point this season has logged under 10:00 of time on ice in a game under Head Coach Dan Muse.