Game Preview: 10.27.25 vs. St. Louis Blues

QUICK HITS

1) The Penguins announced on Sunday that forward Rickard Rakell underwent successful surgery on his left hand. The expected recovery time is six to eight weeks.

2) Goaltender Tristan Jarry has played in nine career games versus St. Louis going 7-1-1 with a 2.35 goals-against average, .910 save percentage and one shutout. He is undefeated (5-0-0) against the Blues at PPG Paints Arena with a 1.58 goals-against average and a .947 save percentage.

3) Evgeni Malkin has picked up 23 points (9G-14A) in 24 career games versus the St. Louis Blues. He has 13 points (4G-9A) in 12 games at home versus them.

4) On Saturday night against Columbus, goaltender Arturs Silovs established a new career high in saves (37) and recorded his first career point (assist).

5) No player on Pittsburgh’s roster at any point this season has logged under 10:00 of time on ice in a game under Head Coach Dan Muse.

GOALS GALORE

Pittsburgh’s offense has been firing on all cylinders to start the season. The team’s 32 goals for are tied for third in the NHL, and the Penguins have the second-best power play in the league (33.3%). Fourteen different Penguins have found the back of the net this season, while seven of them have scored multiple goals.

ALL THE APPLES

Evgeni Malkin is riding a six-game point streak (2G-7A) and leads Pittsburgh in assists (12) and points (14) on the year. His six-game point streak is tied for the third-longest such streak in the league. Malkin’s 12 assists also lead the entire NHL.

COUNTDOWN TO 1,700

Sidney Crosby is just two points from becoming the ninth player in NHL history to 1,700 points, and he’s looking to accomplish the feat in the fourth-fewest games required.

The captain is also one multi-point effort away from surpassing Mario Lemieux for the team record, and sole possession of sixth place on the NHL’s all-time multi-point list.

BLUELINE BLITZ

Defenseman Kris Letang is one point shy of tying Hall-of-Famer Rob Blake for the 22nd-most points in NHL history among defensemen. Blake would be the 34th defenseman currently enshrined in the Hockey Hall-of-Fame that Letang has recorded more points than once he notches point no. 778.

IN RUST WE TRUST

Bryan Rust has 18 points (7G-11A) in his last 11 games against the St. Louis Blues dating back to Feb. 4, 2017, including seven multi-point games. His 1.38 points-per-game against the Blues (18 PTS in 13 GP) is his highest against any team and ranks second in the league among active players. The Penguins are 6-0-2 against St. Louis when Rust records a point versus them.

Rust is one point shy of tying Martin Straka for 12th place on the Penguins all-time points list.