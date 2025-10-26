Game Preview: 10.27.25 vs. St. Louis Blues

16x9 GAMEDAY UPDATE
By Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins are set to take on the St. Louis Blues at PPG Paints Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 PM. Doors open at 6 PM.

This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 the X and on the Penguins app.

Team Records: PIT (6-2-1), STL (3-4-1)

The Penguins are 7-1-1 over the last nine games against the Blues. Pittsburgh has points in 12 of its last 15 games versus St. Louis (10-3-2) dating back to Feb. 4, 2017. The Penguins have wins in five-straight home games against the Blues dating back to Dec. 4, 2019.

Related Links

Recent News

GAME NOTES

QUICK HITS

1) The Penguins announced on Sunday that forward Rickard Rakell underwent successful surgery on his left hand. The expected recovery time is six to eight weeks.

2) Goaltender Tristan Jarry has played in nine career games versus St. Louis going 7-1-1 with a 2.35 goals-against average, .910 save percentage and one shutout. He is undefeated (5-0-0) against the Blues at PPG Paints Arena with a 1.58 goals-against average and a .947 save percentage.

3) Evgeni Malkin has picked up 23 points (9G-14A) in 24 career games versus the St. Louis Blues. He has 13 points (4G-9A) in 12 games at home versus them.

4) On Saturday night against Columbus, goaltender Arturs Silovs established a new career high in saves (37) and recorded his first career point (assist).

5) No player on Pittsburgh’s roster at any point this season has logged under 10:00 of time on ice in a game under Head Coach Dan Muse.

GOALS GALORE

Pittsburgh’s offense has been firing on all cylinders to start the season. The team’s 32 goals for are tied for third in the NHL, and the Penguins have the second-best power play in the league (33.3%). Fourteen different Penguins have found the back of the net this season, while seven of them have scored multiple goals.

ALL THE APPLES

Evgeni Malkin is riding a six-game point streak (2G-7A) and leads Pittsburgh in assists (12) and points (14) on the year. His six-game point streak is tied for the third-longest such streak in the league. Malkin’s 12 assists also lead the entire NHL.

COUNTDOWN TO 1,700

Sidney Crosby is just two points from becoming the ninth player in NHL history to 1,700 points, and he’s looking to accomplish the feat in the fourth-fewest games required.

The captain is also one multi-point effort away from surpassing Mario Lemieux for the team record, and sole possession of sixth place on the NHL’s all-time multi-point list.

BLUELINE BLITZ

Defenseman Kris Letang is one point shy of tying Hall-of-Famer Rob Blake for the 22nd-most points in NHL history among defensemen. Blake would be the 34th defenseman currently enshrined in the Hockey Hall-of-Fame that Letang has recorded more points than once he notches point no. 778.

IN RUST WE TRUST

Bryan Rust has 18 points (7G-11A) in his last 11 games against the St. Louis Blues dating back to Feb. 4, 2017, including seven multi-point games. His 1.38 points-per-game against the Blues (18 PTS in 13 GP) is his highest against any team and ranks second in the league among active players. The Penguins are 6-0-2 against St. Louis when Rust records a point versus them.

Rust is one point shy of tying Martin Straka for 12th place on the Penguins all-time points list.

News Feed

Rickard Rakell Out 6-8 Weeks, Ville Koivunen Recalled

Forward Rickard Rakell Undergoes Successful Hand Surgery

Penguins Induct Four Legends Into Relaunched Hall of Fame

Musings: Penguins Battle Back to Extend Point Streak

Game Preview: 10.25.25 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Penguins Hall of Fame Class of 2025: Kevin Stevens

A Marriage Made In Hockey

Musings: Strong Start Continues with Win Over Defending Champs

Big Line, Big Impact

Penguins Hall of Fame Class of 2025: Ron Francis

Game Preview: 10.23.25 at Florida Panthers

Crosby humbled closing in on rare milestone of 1,700 career points

Legend! Legend! Legend!

Penguins and 84 Lumber Announce Plans for Military Appreciation Game on November 9

Crosby Passes Lemieux for Most Total Points in Penguins History

Crosby sets Penguins all-time points record in win against Canucks

Penguins Hall of Fame Class of 2025: Scotty Bowman

Game Preview: 10.21.25 vs. Vancouver Canucks

Where You Come From Matters: Arturs Silovs

Penguins Hall of Fame Class of 2025: Eddie Johnston

Kindel and Brunicke Embracing the Process

Game Preview: 10.18.25 at San Jose Sharks 

A Long Time Coming: Hallander Nets His First NHL Goal

Where You Come From Matters: Justin Brazeau

Game Preview: 10.16.25 at Los Angeles Kings

Musings: Ducks 4, Penguins 3

Game Preview: 10.14.25 at Anaheim Ducks

Dad Strength for Justin Brazeau

Milestone Moment: Kindel Scores First NHL Goal

Musings: Rangers 6, Penguins 1 (Sullivan's Return)

Game Preview: 10.11.25 vs. New York Rangers

David Blackburn Celebrates 64 Years of Service at PPG Paints Arena as Beloved Usher and Ticket Taker

Xfinity Named Official Internet, Video, and Mobile Provider of the Pittsburgh Penguins and PPG Paints Arena

Two Games, Two Milestones for Harrison Brunicke

Musings: Penguins 4, Islanders 3 (Home Opener)

Penguins Unveil New Gold Third Jersey at Tonight’s Home Opener

Game Preview: 10.09.25 vs. New York Islanders

Captured in History

Kyle Dubas Talks Dan Muse and Roster Decisions

Bryan Rust Returns to Practice

Musings: Penguins 3, Rangers 0 (Season Opener)

Harrison Brunicke's Big Night in the Big Apple

A Series of Unbelievable Firsts for Ben Kindel

20 Seasons of 'The Big Three'

Muse Building Connection

Game Preview: 10.07.25 at NY Rangers

Looking at Pittsburgh's 2025.26 Opening-Night Roster

Penguins Finalize Roster for the 2025.26 Season

What's New at PPG Paints Arena

Penguins Forward Evgeni Malkin to Continue “I’m Score for Kids” Initiative Benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown for Fourth-Consecutive Season in 2025-26