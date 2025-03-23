Game Preview: 03.23.25 at Florida Panthers

Sidney Crosby notched two more points (1G-1A) Friday night in Pittsburgh’s win over Columbus, stretching his point streak to six games. Only Connor McDavid and Artemi Panarin have longer active streaks than Crosby’s six. Over the last six games dating back to March 9, Crosby is tied for first in points and goals across all skaters.

After adding two more points in Pittsburgh’s win over Columbus Friday night, Crosby sits just four points away from clinching his 20th point-per-game season, which would surpass Wayne Gretzky (19) for the most in NHL history.

Crosby has scored on 156 different goaltenders in the regular season throughout his 20-year career. Included in those 156 netminders is Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, who Crosby has tallied seven of his 617 career goals against. There are only two other active goalies that Crosby has scored more goals against than Bobrovsky.

Per NHLPR, only five players in NHL history have scored on more individual goalies than Crosby, who’s one new netminder away from tying Ron Francis for the fourth most.

Evgeni Malkin has 11 points (5G-6A) in 15 games since returning from the 4 Nations break. The forward recently tied Anze Kopitar for the 13th-most assists for a single franchise in NHL history, and he is just one assist shy of tying Henrik Sedin for 12th place.

Defenseman Erik Karlsson ranks first among team defensemen and third overall with 49 points (10G-39A) this season. He currently sits three points away from tying Markus Naslund for the ninth-most points by a Swedish-born player.

Karlsson is just one assist shy of recording his 10th 40-assist season. With his next assist, Karlsson will tie Brian Leetch and Brad Park for the seventh-most 40-assist seasons by a defenseman in NHL history.

Karlsson is only one point away from hitting the 50-point mark for the ninth time in his career. When he reaches this mark, he will become just the 15th defenseman in NHL history to have nine or more 50-point seasons.

Finally, Karlsson is just one goal shy of reaching the 200-goal plateau. Among active blueliners, Karlsson’s 199 career goals rank second in the NHL behind Brent Burns (260). Among Swedish-born defensemen, only Nicklas Lidstrom (264) has more career goals than Karlsson.

Vs. Florida

Pittsburgh’s duo of Sidney Crosby (29G-36A-65PTS) and Evgeni Malkin (18G-32A-50PTS) rank third and fourth among all active skaters in points against the Panthers, respectively. The Penguins have four of the top-11 point scorers against Florida among active players.

Erik Karlsson (11G-25A) and Kris Letang (12G-24A) are tied for third in points among defensemen against the Panthers all-time.

Since the 2015-16 season, Sidney Crosby has 16 goals in 23 games against the Panthers. His goals-per-game (0.70) against them leads the NHL since that season.

Quick Hits

1) Blake Lizotte has six points (1G-5A) in nine career games versus Florida. His teams are 7-0-2 against the Panthers when he dresses.

2) Danton Heinen currently has a three-game point streak (1G-2A) against Florida. In 23 career games against the Panthers, the forward has 13 points (4G-9A), which is his second-highest point total against any opponent (16 vs. Columbus).

3) Boko Imama recorded his first goal as a Penguin Friday night against Columbus, becoming the 29th different player to score for the team this season. No team has more unique goal scorers than Pittsburgh.

4) Conor Timmins has been plus or even in all six games that he’s played with Pittsburgh.

5) The Penguins own an overall record of 404-92-49 when both Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin record a point in a game.