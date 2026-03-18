Game Preview: 03.18.26 at Carolina Hurricanes

The Penguins conclude their five-game road trip against the Carolina Hurricanes at the Lenovo Center. Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM ET.

This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh, ESPN, and Prime. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 The X and on the Penguins app.

Team Records: PIT (34-18-15), CAR (42-19-6)

Pittsburgh has points in six of its last eight games versus Carolina (3-2-3). The Penguins are looking to snap an nine-game winless streak (0-4-5) in Carolina dating back to Mar. 19, 2019. Pittsburgh has points in 19 of 20 games versus Metropolitan Division opponents (11-1-8) this season.