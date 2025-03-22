PPG Paints Arena was ‘Loko for Boko’ in Friday’s 6-3 win over Columbus, which closed out a five-game homestand.

Boko Imama scored his first goal as a Penguin in the victory, Pittsburgh’s fifth in the past six games. The tally came in the second period, after Imama had a heavyweight bout with Blue Jackets forward Mathieu Olivier in the first period.

The fans got to their feet as the gloves dropped, and cheered Imama on. The applause ratcheted up even louder when his shot found the back of the net. And the response Imama received after being named the game’s First Star was something special.

“It was great,” Imama said with the smile. “Even after the fight, I felt the crowd getting into it. Obviously, following up with a goal is just the cherry on top. So, it was nice.”