Loko for Boko

Boko-Imama-Penguins
By Michelle Crechiolo
@PensInsideScoop Penguins Team Reporter

PPG Paints Arena was ‘Loko for Boko’ in Friday’s 6-3 win over Columbus, which closed out a five-game homestand.

Boko Imama scored his first goal as a Penguin in the victory, Pittsburgh’s fifth in the past six games. The tally came in the second period, after Imama had a heavyweight bout with Blue Jackets forward Mathieu Olivier in the first period.

The fans got to their feet as the gloves dropped, and cheered Imama on. The applause ratcheted up even louder when his shot found the back of the net. And the response Imama received after being named the game’s First Star was something special.

“It was great,” Imama said with the smile. “Even after the fight, I felt the crowd getting into it. Obviously, following up with a goal is just the cherry on top. So, it was nice.”

Imama said he asked Olivier for the scrap, to let his teammates and everybody know that playing a physical game is what he’s here to do. Plus, “I'm just willing to do whatever it takes to help the team win.”

That sort of mindset has completely endeared Imama to his teammates, as does his infectious energy. “He’s always positive, cheering guys on,” Rickard Rakell said. It doesn’t matter what the situation is, Imama puts his entire heart and soul into embodying the phrase ‘it’s a great day for hockey.’ That’s a big reason Imama has been in the lineup, along with that edge.

“It’s hard not to smile when you’re around him,” head coach Mike Sullivan said. “He’s just an enthusiastic person. He loves hockey, he loves being at the rink, he loves being part of a team, he loves being a Penguin.

“He’s just a great teammate. You could see it on the bench when he scored a goal, just the raw emotion of his teammates on the bench. They were pretty excited for him, as we all were. He’s a great kid.”

OTHER NOTABLES

*Nedeljkovic, making his first start since March 7, is another one of those guys who’s a terrific teammate and popular in the Penguins dressing room. So, while of course, he wants to be playing every night, Nedeljkovic was a great pro and supportive of Tristan Jarry went on a four-game win streak upon returning from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Nedeljkovic just tried to control what he could to keep himself ready, and it paid off in tonight’s contest. “It’s not the easiest thing, but it’s definitely easier when you just be yourself, come to work every day prepared to get better, and you try to get better every day and have a good positive mindset,” he said.

Nedeljkovic was sharp from the get-go and was particularly strong in the third period. He made 45 total saves – several of them Grade-A and timely – while bringing his usual compete level that Sullivan always praises.

“He played really good for us. Making some huge saves down the line there. A big part of us winning this hockey game,” Rakell said.

Nedeljkovic speaks with the media.

*The Penguins spread the wealth on offense. Twelve different players recorded a point, and the team now has 30 different goal scorers, which leads the NHL.

*Sidney Crosby was the only Penguin to record multiple points, as he finished with a goal and an assist to extend a couple of point streaks. Crosby has gotten on the scoresheet in six straight games, picking up six goals and nine points. He’s also registered at least one point in 12 consecutive contests at PPG Paints Arena (7-11—18 in 12 GP). It's the fifth longest streak in NHL history by a player age 37 or older, behind Brendan Shanahan (13 GP in 2005-06), Mario Lemieux (13 GP in 2002-03), Adam Oates (13 in 2001-02) and Johnny Bucyk (13 GP in 1974-75).

After passing Wayne Gretzky for the fourth-most points with one franchise on Tuesday, Crosby is inching closer to jumping ahead of the Great One on a remarkable feat. With 76 points (25G-51A), Crosby – who can play in a maximum of 80 games – is four away from averaging at least a point per game for the 20th season, which would establish a new NHL record.

The consistency that Crosby has displayed over that period of time is just remarkable. “It's so impressive to be doing it 20 times,” Rakell said. “He's one of the best to ever play this game. So, it shows why. I mean, it's such a hard game, and for him to do it every year it's pretty nice.”

