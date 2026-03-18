Crosby Is Back

Crosby
By Michelle Crechiolo
Penguins Team Reporter

As Evgeni Malkin walked into the Penguins locker room following morning skate in Raleigh, he made a pronouncement to the assembled media.

“Guys, he’s back. Crosby is back!”

That was confirmed by both the captain himself, and Head Coach Dan Muse. Crosby will return to the lineup tonight against Carolina, after missing the last 11 games with a lower-body injury sustained at the Olympics.

“He’s done so much in this league and for this team, and plays so many big minutes for us, and makes so many big plays,” Bryan Rust said. “Always, getting guys like that is big.

“He’s irreplaceable,” Kris Letang said. “If you get him back in your lineup, you get so much better in a quick instant.”

This marks Crosby’s first NHL action since February 5 in Buffalo.

“Excited to get back in it,” Crosby said. “Just watching these guys and being on the trip, obviously getting closer, it's been close. So, just happy to finally be back in there.”

Crosby speaks to the media.

The injury happened during Canada’s quarterfinal matchup with Czechia on February 18 in a collision with Ducks captain Radko Gudkas, who stepped up to deliver a hit. After Crosby arrived back from Italy and was evaluated by Penguins medical staff, the team announced he was expected to miss up to four weeks. It has been exactly that much time.

“I think it's just been a matter of how I feel, and trying to make sure that you've kind of made sure that everything's good in every way, whether it’s the injury itself or being ready to play, all that stuff,” Crosby said. “I don’t think specifically today it was a target. It was just more about that.”

Kyle Dubas had said getting Crosby back would be the best trade deadline acquisition Pittsburgh could make, and he started skating with his teammates in a non-contact fashion before 3 PM hit on that Friday (March 6).

But because of their schedule, Crosby hasn’t been able to take part in an actual practice. The Penguins played a back-to-back that weekend and then every other day since, so it’s been difficult for Crosby to try and replicate game scenarios in morning skates.

“So, I think as far as just the timing stuff, that stuff, you just got to be patient and make sure that you're doing your best to make sure you're anticipating all that stuff,” Crosby said. “But as far as getting touches and handling the puck, I've done a lot of that last few weeks, so hopefully that's something that'll feel pretty good.”

The Penguins went 5-3-3 in his absence, including a 2-1-1 mark in the first four games of this five-game road trip against difficult opponents. Crosby has been impressed with what he’s seen.

“Really well,” Crosby said. “It's never easy watching, but I think you gain even more appreciation when you're up top and you just see on a nightly basis the way we compete, the way we work, just coming back in games, a lot of different things. So, just want to jump in there and contribute as best I can.”

He joked that Malkin had set the bar high in his return from a five-game suspension on Monday in Colorado, a 6-2 win that helped keep the Penguins in a good position. They are tied for second in the Metro Division going into tonight.

“You play to play in the playoffs and ultimately win,” Crosby said. “So, it's competitive. You can see on a nightly basis, everyone's pushing for a few spots so. But that's fun as a hockey player, those are the games you want to be in.”

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