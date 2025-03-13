Game Preview: 03.13.25 vs. St. Louis Blues

Since being recalled from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Tristan Jarry has been stellar. He’s posted a 2-0-0 record with a 1.49 goals-against average and a .955 save percentage, both of which rank first among all goaltenders since March 9.

Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby had four-straight goals for the Penguins, scoring the last two goals at Minnesota on Sunday and the first two goals vs. Vegas on Tuesday. The forward leads the Penguins in assists (47) and points (70).

With multiple goals tonight, Crosby will record just the second three-game multi-goal streak of his career. His only three-game multi-goal streak came from November 28-December 3, 2009 (7G).

Crosby has recorded a multi-goal game against 31 different franchises, which is the most among all players in NHL history. The only teams he has yet to accomplish the feat against are Utah and Pittsburgh.

With three more assists, Crosby will have the 12th 50-assist season of his career, tying Adam Oates for the eighth-most such seasons in NHL history.

He is currently three points away from tying Wayne Gretzky for the fourth-most points with a single franchise in NHL history.

Crosby has been on an exceptional run at PPG Paints Arena as the forward has had points in eight-straight home games dating back to Feb. 1. During this home point streak, Crosby has posted five goals, seven assists and 12 points. His eight-game home point streak is fourth in the league for active home point streaks.

Erik Karlsson scored his 12th overtime winner on Mar. 11 in a 3-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights. The goal also marked his 40th career overtime point. His 12 overtime goals are tied with Seth Jones for third all-time among defensemen, while his 40 overtime points rank first in NHL history for defensemen.

Karlsson has points in 11 of his last 15 games, which includes a season-long seven-game point streak which ran from Jan. 29-Feb. 23. Since Jan. 29, Karlsson is fifth in points among all defensemen.

Karlsson enters tonight’s game two goals away from becoming the second active defenseman with 200 career goals (Brent Burns, 260).

Defenseman Kris Letang has recorded 768 points (174G-594A) in 1,147 career games with the Penguins. With his assist Tuesday night against Vegas, the blueliner tied Hall-of-Famer Borje Salming for the 10th-most points with a single franchise in NHL history among defensemen.

Rickard Rakell has goals in three of his last six games (4G) and is one goal shy of his third 30-goal campaign. Rakell’s goal total is already the third highest total of his career and are five tallies shy of his career high.

Rakell is looking to become just the 13th player in the NHL this season to reach the 30-goal plateau, and just the seventh player in the Crosby-Malkin era (since 2006-07) to score 30 goals.

Evgeni Malkin has nine points (4G-5A) in 10 games since returning from the 4 Nations Break. He is currently two assists shy of tying Henrik Sedin for the 12th-most assists with one franchise in NHL history.

Quick Hits

1) Goaltender Tristan Jarry has played in seven career games versus St. Louis going 6-1-0 with a 1.85 goals-against average, .929 save percentage and one shutout. He’s undefeated against them here at PPG Paints Arena, going 4-0-0 with a 1.17 goals-against average and .958 save percentage. He has allowed just four goals total in his four games against them here at home.

2) Evgeni Malkin has picked up 23 points (9G-14A) in 23 career games versus the St. Louis Blues. He has points in four-straight games against them (3G-5A), and he has 13 points (4G-9A) in 11 career games against the Blues here at PPG Paints Arena.

3) Defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok logged a career-high 21:43 minutes of time on ice in Tuesday’s win vs. Vegas.

4) Bryan Rust has 14 points (5G-9A) in his last nine games against the St. Louis Blues dating back to Feb. 4, 2017, including four multi-point games. His 1.27 points-per-game against the Blues (14 PTS in 11 GP) is his highest against any team and ranks seventh in the league among active players.

5) The Penguins own an overall record of 402-92-49 when both Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin record a point in a game.